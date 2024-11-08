Today's Dylan Dreyer shares personal message about her home life on significant day

Dylan Dreyer often shares snippets of her life on social media, and on Friday, she marked a very special day close to her heart.

The Today Show star delighted her followers by sharing a sweet photo of her family dog, Bosco, on her 14th birthday.

Dylan and her family adore Bosco and the star shared a sentimental message dedicated to her on Instagram. It read: "Our little Boscocheena Cassis Belli Cocoa Bean is 14!! In dog years, she’s almost ready for a Smuckers Jar! Happy Birthday Bosco!! You’re the OG in our family and we love you so much!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is an 'aw' moment for sure, very sweet," while another wrote: "What a sweet post!" A third added: "Happy birthday, Bosco! You've been a trooper - living through the births of 3 boys! Dylan, thank you for loving Bosco especially in the senior years."

Bosco is doted on by Dylan and her husband Brian Fichera, along with their three young sons, Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and three-year-old Rusty.

The family reside in New York City and have a beautiful home by the beach too. Dylan has had a busy year, not only working on the Third Hour of Today, but writing another Misty the Cloud book, co-hosting Royal Ascot for NBC, and co-hosting the People's Country Choice Awards in Nashville.

She has also presented another season of Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, which she filmed over the summer while in LA.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three sons - Calvin, Oliver and Rusty

The star loves her job, but she's most happy when at home with her family. She previously shared a sweet throwback photo of herself while pregnant with her firstborn, Calvin, as she opened up about the joys of motherhood.

"7 years ago, I became a mom!" Dylan wrote in her caption, before adding: "It was a wild night and now our little Cal is the leader of our pack."

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer with her husband Brian Fichera

At the time, she continued: "Happy Birthday buddy!" before concluding with: "You are so loved and bring us so much joy!!"

While promoting her children's book Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine, Dylan spoke to HELLO! about her kids and whether she wants to add to her family.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer loves making memories with her family

"I think I've maxed out now," she said with a chuckle before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner because I really love everything about kids. "I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

She and Brian didn't initially think they wanted kids, but now admit it's the best decision they ever made.

© NBC Dylan with her Today Show co-stars

As to why three holds a special place in their hearts, she told HELLO!: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."