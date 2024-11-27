I'm A Celeb fans demand more airtime for 'criminally underrated' star amid exit fears

I'm A Celebrity fans are pleading for radio presenter Melvin Odoom to get more screen time amid fears that he could be the first contestant to be evicted from the jungle.

The 44-year-old, best known as a Radio 1 DJ, has quickly become a firm favourite amongst viewers, who hope to see Melvin take on the next Bushtucker trial.

Taking to social media, one person penned: "I need to see Melvin get more screen time, I swear he's been hiding in the shadows so far," while another added: "Melvin and Oti are such a criminally underrated duo, it's a shame they don't get more screen time."

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Melvin is a fan-favourite on the show

A third viewer said they had voted for Melvin for the next trial, writing: "I'm voting Melvin, need to see more of him," while another agreed, adding: "I've just voted 5 times for Melvin, just because I want to see him on screen a bit more."

Others shared their concerns that Melvin might be the first celebrity to go home. One person wrote: "Melvin's really funny, I hope he won't be first out but I think he might be."

Another agreed, saying they "just know" Melvin will be the first to leave camp, while a third fan penned: "They've given him no airtime."

© ITV/Shutterstock Viewers have called for the star to have more air time

WATCH: Sam Thompson was crowned winner of I'm a Celeb last year

Melvin has been a regular fixture on the airwaves after finding fame in 2009 on the Kiss 100 breakfast show, where he stayed as a presenter until joining BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge in 2018.

The broadcaster has also fronted a number of television shows, including Backstage at the BRITs and The Xtra Factor.

Viewers may also know Melvin from his stint on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2016. Sadly, he ended up being the first contestant to be eliminated from the series.

© Photo: Getty Images Melvin is best known as a radio DJ for Kiss and Radio 1

Ahead of going into the jungle, Melvin said that signing up for the show was an opportunity he couldn't turn down, with a number of his friends having previously made appearances. "Over the years, loads of my mates have done it – Joel Domme who I love to bits, Roman Kemp, Jordan North and I am very close to Marvin Humes," he said, adding: "Marvin has given me some advice on what to expect in camp."

While we don't yet know when the first campmate will be evicted from the jungle, the first celebrity usually goes home around day 13.

© Joel Anderson Frankie Dettori was the first celeb to go home last year

Last year, jockey Frankie Dettori was the first famous face to leave camp on December 3.