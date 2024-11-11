Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream receives special tribute from her mom: ‘My best friend’

Dream Kardashian turned 8 on Sunday, November 10, and her family pulled out all the stops to celebrate her special day. Dream, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Angela White (formerly known as Blac Chyna), was the center of attention.

Angela, 35, couldn’t hold back her pride and love for her little girl, taking to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute. In a touching post featuring photos of herself with Dream over the years, she called her daughter her "best friend" and shared, "I'm so grateful for every moment spent with you, @dream. You mean the world to me."

The Doom rapper continued: "Happy 8th Birthday to the most beautiful, smartest, funniest girl in the world. I’m so blessed that God decided to make me your mother." Signing off sweetly as "Mommy," Angela expressed her devotion: "I will always cherish these moments with you until the day I die. You’re my best friend."

Dream’s big day was highlighted by an unforgettable soccer-themed bash courtesy of her aunt Khloé Kardashian, who has taken on the role of party planner for many of her family’s events.

Khloé, 40, hosted the outdoor celebration in her backyard, transforming it into a mini soccer field adorned with giant inflatable soccer balls, matching jerseys for Dream’s friends, and, of course, a grand cake topped with soccer balls.

© Instagram Angela with daughter Dream

Sharing snippets of the party on her Instagram Stories, the Good American founder revealed the jerseys bore the letters “DK8” on the front and “Dreamville” on the back, making each guest feel part of Dream’s special day.

In one adorable clip, Dream could be seen seated at a craft table, crafting with her friends while enjoying a snow cone. When Khloé asked her, “What is today, Dream?” the birthday girl shyly replied, “My birthday,” flashing a bashful smile.

© Instagram Dream turned 8 on November 10

Dream’s party also included a fun surprise for another family member sharing her special day: Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend. Corey, who turned 44 on November 10, received his own soccer-themed jersey with “The Gambler” printed on the back. Khloé jokingly shared, “We didn’t forget about Corey!” adding a playful twist to the festivities.

Kris, Dream’s grandmother, added her own heartfelt tribute to the celebration, posting a sweet message on Instagram alongside family photos. “Our DREAM GIRL IS 8 today!!” the 69-year-old momager wrote. “Happy birthday to my funny, kind, sweet, smart, strong, confident, caring, precious, beautiful, talented granddaughter Dream!”

© Instagram Dream's mom posted a special tribute on her daughter's birthday

Her message continued with warmth and pride: “You are such a special part of my heart and the light of our lives! You have the most amazing and infectious personality, full of energy, always making us laugh, and you light up every single room you walk into!!”

Kris’s affection for Dream was clear as she expressed how much joy she feels watching her grow. “It brings me so much joy to watch you grow and explore the things you love. You are so creative, such an amazing artist, and your talents never cease to amaze me. You are such a loving and caring cousin and friend, and I love to watch the special bond you have with your cousins.” She ended her post lovingly, calling Dream “my sweet Dream” and signing off as “Lovey.”

© Instagram Dream and her mom share a special bond

In addition to the family festivities, Dream enjoyed spending time with her cousins, including Khloé’s 2-year-old son, Tatum, who joined in on the soccer games, as well as her grandmother and mother who were both active in sharing moments from the day on their social media.

Khloé, who has a famously close bond with Dream, went all out to ensure every detail was perfect, from the themed decor to the fun activities for Dream and her friends.