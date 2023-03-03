Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha jokes Kaye Adams was 'really annoying' amid health issue

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Loose Women are known for being ultra-supportive of one another, being by each other's sides through family troubles and relationship woes, but in a new clip, Nadia Sawalha admits Kaye Adams was 'annoying' over a health issue that troubled her for years.

Kaye has been open about the fact that poor hearing has plagued her for many years, sharing a clip on Instagram of Nadia agreeing that the health woe was 'annoying' – watch the clip to see why Nadia was irritated.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha admits Kaye Adams was annoying

Loading the player...

Kaye, who took part in Strictly in 2022, went on to explain that her hearing loss gave her "low-grade anxiety" before she sought medical help, before saying to Nadia: "You should have it checked to be honest, because you're not far behind me."

The 60-year-old explained in the caption of her post why she'd eventually had hearing aids fitted, and how she feels her job as a TV presenter worsened her condition.

Nadia and Kaye appear on Loose Women together

"I remember my mum and dad being embarrassed by needing to wear hearing aids," she wrote in the candid post.

"They worried that it made them seem 'past their prime' so, more often than not, would leave them lying on a side table. I'd get frustrated at them constantly asking me to repeat myself, they would get defensive and an awkward silence would fall.

MOST READ: Loose Women star Carol McGiffin worries viewers with painful-looking skin

"I am determined not to let history repeat itself. I do have moderate hearing loss, probably through years of wearing headphones and TV earpieces and I have no intention of retreating to the edges of the conversation."

Kaye has partnered with Boots to urge others to have their hearing tested, signing off her post: "[My hearing aids] have taken away the anxiety of not quite knowing what is being said, of missing out on key information, of trying and usually failing to lipread and second guess a comment.

WOW: Inside the Loose Women stars' glamorous homes: Stacey Solomon, Ruth Langsford and more

Kaye Adams said her hearing aids transformed her life

"I'd say to anyone in the same position I was in a couple of years ago, go and get a simple 15-minute hearing test. You can get a free test at @bootsuk if you are over 50. If you are under 50, your GP can refer you to an audiologist."

Visit Boots to book your hearing test

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.