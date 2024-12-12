Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes share 'very special' family update on their podcast

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are incredibly close to their family and like to share everything with them.

They have been through a lot over the past few years and their loved ones have been a huge support.

Amy's parents in particular have been her rocks, and the star - along with T.J. - was delighted to announce on Thursday that her "very special" guest for their latest podcast episode was none other than her father, Mike Robach.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Amy Robach's rise to fame

The couple took to Instagram to share a photo of Amy and her dad, and wrote alongside it: "We have a VERY special and important guest on the podcast today, Amy's dad!

"Mike Robach is a Food Safety Expert and Microbiologist and has worked in the food industry for nearly 50 years."

© Instagram Amy Robach's dad Mike appeared on her and T.J.'s podcast

What's more, Mike's photo sparked a lot of comments due to his youthful looks. "Amy your dad looks more like your brother!" one wrote, while another commented: "He's very handsome!" A third joked: "Is he single?"

Amy's dad is in fact happily married to her mom, Joan Robach, who is equally youthful looking.

Amy and T.J. were delighted to welcome the "very special" guest

The pair often get compliments when Amy shares photos of them on social media. Just last week, she posted a family picture with both her mom and dad, and many comments noted that the star and her mom looked like sisters.

Back in June, Amy's parents sat down with the couple on their podcast to talk about the day the news broke out about their relationship.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. have been dating since 2022

At the time, they were on their way to New York to visit Amy, and when they got off the plane, they saw a message from their daughter with a link to an article.

Joan said: "I read it aloud and neither one of us said anything. Just like, 'I got nothing.' And then, we got on a plane, said nothing. Got back, checked in at the hotel, said nothing."

© Instagram Amy with her family, including her lookalike mom, dad, and daughter Ava

She continued: "Because I think both of us were thinking, and we're also pretty strong Catholics, so we were also praying, about how do we handle this right so that we don't hurt Amy's feelings. That was our number one goal. And so we took time before we even approached you."

While Amy's parents declined going for dinner with their daughter that night, causing the star to assume the worst, she later learnt they just needed to get their heads around the situation first. Them being in the city while Amy was going through the difficult situation - which resulted in her getting lawyers involved - proved to be a big blessing for her, and today, both her mom and dad couldn't be happier for their daughter.

"You're so much more settled," Joan told Amy during the podcast. "You're also so much more happy. I mean, you're just happy. I haven't seen you happy in quite a while. You're in love. I can see it."