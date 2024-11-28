Zoe Ball reveals painful health condition after announcing shock Radio 2 departure

Zoe Ball has revealed that she's been battling a painful health condition with "awful" symptoms.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the star, 54, who recently announced her departure from BBC Radio 2, explained that she has a condition called TMJ, and has since found relief in the form of lymphatic drainage massages.

Alongside a pair of before-and-after photos, she wrote: "I have TMJ and wake [up] most days with awful headaches from tension & jaw clenching. So grateful to Helen @thesculptresslondon for her magic. this is my face after I've seen her, check out my face before - yikes - picture 2."

She continued: "Can't recommend her enough. She also has the greatest playlists. thank you, H, and to @just.__.tiff for the intro."

© Shutterstock The radio host is stepping down from her breakfast show in December

Zoe's fans were quick to send messages of support in the comments section, with one writing: "That looks and sounds wonderful, so glad you are looking after yourself," while a second noted: "I get this too Zoe, glad you've found some relief," and a third added: "Bless you love, take some time… be gentle with yourself."

According to the NHS, Temporomandibular disorder (TMD), is "a condition affecting the movement of the jaw. It's not usually serious and generally gets better on its own."

Symptoms can include pain around your jaw, ear and temple, headaches, jaw locking and clicking, popping or grinding noises when you move your jaw.

© Getty Images Zoe Ball at the National Television Awards in 2019

Last week, Zoe announced that she had decided to step down from her Radio 2 Breakfast Show in December.

She announced the news on her morning show and said: "I've decided it's time to step away from the early alarm call and start a new chapter. You know I think the world of you all listeners and it truly has been such a privilege to share the mornings with you…".

© Getty Images Zoe is stepping down from her breakfast show after six years

Zoe also revealed that her final show will be on 20 December, adding: "Just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans. While I'm stepping away from the Breakfast Show, I'm not disappearing entirely – I'll still be a part of the Radio 2 family, with more news in the New Year.

"I'm excited to embrace my next chapter, including being a mum in the mornings, and I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!"

© Getty Images Scott Mills will be replacing Zoe in December

The broadcaster is set to be replaced by fellow radio host Scott Mills who said he felt "honoured" to take over from Zoe.

At the time, he said: "Today has been another mad day of which I feel there have been many in 2024. I am truly honoured to be taking over the biggest breakfast show in the UK from my forever friend @zoetheball. I honestly feel that I've been lovebombed since the announcement."

Scott currently presents Radio 2's weekday afternoon programme.