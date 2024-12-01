Katie Holmes is beaming as she celebrates joyful baby boy news at surprise party for co-star

Katie Holmes has had a lot to be thankful for over the past few days. Not only has her beloved daughter Suri, 18, returned home to New York City for the long weekend over Thanksgiving, but she's had something to celebrate at work too.

The Our Town star is incredibly close with her co-stars on the hit Broadway show, and was beaming with joy as she posed with them at a surprise party on Saturday.

Katie turned up to celebrate her colleague John McGinty, who is expecting a baby boy with his partner Steve.

Katie posed in photos with her co-stars, dressed in a stylish black polo neck and skinny jeans, while John held up a tiny baby grow in front of a banner that read 'Oh baby' and a building block of letters that spelt out the word 'Baby'.

John was made up that his colleagues had gone to such lengths to surprise him too.

© Instagram Katie Holmes posed with her Our Town co-star John McGinty and his parter Steve at their baby shower

On his Instagram account, he wrote: "Overwhelmed with gratitude! Today, between shows, the incredible @ourtownbroadway cast and crew surprised me with the most thoughtful baby shower.

"I'm truly blessed to be surrounded by such an amazing group of people. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making this moment so special - it was a complete surprise and absolutely unforgettable!"

© Instagram Katie and her co-stars all attended the special baby shower

During the party, the group decorated miniature baby grows for John's baby, and enjoyed a buffet of food, as well as a photoshoot, where John and Steve posed with each guest.

Katie has been having an incredible time working with the cast and crew on Our Town, which has been her first acting project since becoming an empty nester, and a great distraction from the big change in her life.

© Instagram Guests at the baby shower

She started rehearsing for the Broadway show shortly before Suri flew the nest.

The teenager is now living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, having moved there at the end of the summer to begin her first year in college at Carnegie Mellon University.

© NBC Katie recently opened up about working on Our Town on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

"I'm proud of my daughter," Katie told Town & Country earlier this year when talking about going to college. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy.

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

© TikTok Katie's daughter Suri Cruise is a student at Carnegie Mellon University

Suri was pictured picking up coffee in SoHo over the Thanksgiving weekend.

She also went home to visit Katie at the end of September, where she reportedly was spotted in the audience cheering on her mom in Our Town.