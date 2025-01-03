Dua Lipa kisses 'fiancé' Callum Turner and shows off dazzling 'engagement' ring in New Year's celebration snaps

Dua Lipa, 29, rang in the New Year with a raucous party alongside friends and her reported fiancé, Callum Turner, 34. The singer shared a collection of photos on Instagram, including one where the couple kissed in a group shot and another where she showed off what's believed to be her dazzling engagement ring.

Dua looked stunning in a navy feathered bralet paired with leather trousers, which highlighted her toned abs. Sharing the photos, she captioned: "Danced our way into the new year!!! HELLO 2025!!!! Only took me a couple days to resurrect blaaaady ellllll but here we areeee."

A sparkling engagement ring

© Instagram Dua Lipa and Callum share a kiss on New Year's

In the photos, Dua was also seen flashing her elegant solitaire diamond ring with what looks to be an 18-karat gold band.

The snaps have further fuelled rumours of an engagement between Dua and Callum, which reportedly took place over Christmas. However, this still hasn't been officially revealed.

A celebration to remember

© Instagram Dua Lipa looked incredible while celebrating New Year's

The couple reportedly celebrated their engagement with a New Year's Eve party attended by close friends and family. Dua's Instagram post captured the joyous atmosphere, with music, dancing, and plenty of festive cheer.

Callum, an actor known for his roles in Fantastic Beasts and Masters of the Air, looked dapper in the photos as he stayed close to Dua throughout the evening.

A love story in the spotlight

© Instagram Dua celebrating New Year's with friends

Dua and Callum first sparked romance rumours in early 2024 after being spotted together at a Masters of the Air afterparty in London. Since then, the couple has kept their relationship relatively private, with occasional public appearances and social media posts.

Before meeting Callum, Dua spoke candidly about her journey to finding love and confidence. During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she shared: "In terms of relationships, I needed to get to this place in order to find what I really needed. You have to be in the act of forgiveness and growing and learning, and being okay with the past in order to move on with what's to come next."

A year to remember

© Instagram Dua Lipa showing off her engagement ring

The engagement marks the end of a stellar year for Dua, who has enjoyed professional success with her Radical Optimism tour and hit singles like Dance the Night.

Fans react

© Instagram Dua Lipa full of joy on New Year's

Fans have flooded Dua's social media with congratulatory messages. "That ring is everything! So happy for you both," one user commented. Another wrote: "Dua's New Year's snaps are pure goals—love, glam, and happiness all in one."

Though neither Dua nor Callum has officially confirmed their engagement, the photos and insider reports strongly hint at a bright future for the couple. Fans will no doubt be watching closely for any updates as the pair step into the new year together.