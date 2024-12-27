Dua Lipa sparks engagement debate as she flashes huge diamond ring

Dua Lipa has sparked a flurry of engagement rumors, leaving fans speculating that she may have said "yes" to her boyfriend, Callum Turner, after less than a year of dating.

The chart-topping singer, 29, and the Fantastic Beasts actor, 34, were first linked in January, but it seems the pair might be ready to take the next big step in their relationship.

Fans were sent into a frenzy when Dua shared a festive Instagram carousel just before Christmas, filled with cozy holiday moments that appeared to casually announce some life-changing news.

Among the snapshots, eagle-eyed followers couldn’t help but notice a dazzling ring on her wedding finger.

Dua's post, which she captioned: "Home for the holidays, sending you all so much love," featured her flashing her signature radiant smile as she posed in several candid moments.

Fans are convinced Dua is engaged

In one particular image, the New Rules singer is seated on a chair with her hands neatly folded in her lap, a noticeable sparkle adorning her ring finger.

The carousel of images captured the festive warmth of her holiday celebrations, including scenes of lavish dining, gift-wrapping, and quality time spent with close friends.

© Instagram Dua flashes huge diamond ring

While Dua hasn’t officially confirmed the engagement, whispers of a proposal quickly spread after her stunning post.

Reports have emerged suggesting that Callum, best known for his role in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, might have popped the question during the holiday season. It’s a magical chapter in what has been a whirlwind romance for the couple.

© WireImage Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at Glastonbury

Their love story began earlier this year when Dua and Callum were spotted together at the premiere party for his Apple TV+ show, Masters of the Air, held at Avra in Beverly Hills.

At the time, TMZ reported that the duo was seen getting close, sparking immediate speculation.

The outlet noted: "She was front and center at the shindig ... [and] could be seen getting cozy with a dude ... and slow dancing the night away." Though the mystery man was initially unidentified, it was soon confirmed to be Callum.

© GC Images Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are believed to be engaged

As their relationship blossomed, Dua kept much of their romance under wraps, but she hinted at her approach to love in a January interview with Rolling Stone.

"Dating, I think overall, is just a little confusing," she admitted. "It’s either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people because [dating] is not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person."