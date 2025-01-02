Jennifer Lopez reflects on 'challenging relationships' after difficult year

2024 was an eventful year for Jennifer Lopez, as her personal life made headlines just as much as her career did. But as the year came to a close, the singer and actress took a moment to reflect on her journey.

JLo reflected on her connection with her latest character, as she played Judy Robles, mother of Anthony Robles, in biopic Unstoppable. Preparing for the role, Jennifer developed a real life relationship with Judy in order to understand the ins and outs of the role she would be playing, and they discovered their similarities.

"We were kindred spirits," she told Variety. "We both grew up Latina in this country. We both had children and have hopes and dreams for them."

"We both had challenging relationships, which left us holding our families together," she continued.

JLo's reflection on single motherhood follows her separation from husband Ben Affleck, ten years after her last divorce from Marc Anthony, the father to her twins, Max and Emme.

Bennifer announced their divorce in August 2024, with JLo filing in the Los Angeles County Superior Court without a lawyer. The star listed April 26, 2024 as the date of separation, confirming months of speculation from the general public.

The couple originally married in 2022 after reuniting in 2021, almost two decades after they first made headlines as a couple.

The star began 2024 with an ambitious number of projects, as she released her ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now, and an accompanying musical film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story. She then released the documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which gave an insight into her relationship with Ben.

The Good Will Hunting actor appeared reluctant to open up about their relationship on camera, which led to the eventual public concern over their marriage.

Originally planning to go on a North American tour throughout the summer, JLo canceled the entire thing in May 2024, telling fans: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary."

"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

While JLo had some difficulties in terms of her career and personal life, she'd completed a number of projects close to her heart, including sci-fi action film Atlas, and Unstoppable, which was produced by Ben and Matt Damon.