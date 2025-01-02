Lauren Sánchez shows off hair transformation in New Year change

New year, new hair! Lauren Sánchez rang in 2025 with a major change to her appearance, taking to Instagram to show off the brand new look.

The 55-year-old looked utterly stunning as she showed off her highlighted hair. Her long, usually raven tresses were tinged golden with blonde highlights. She paired the glowy new look with a stunning gold mini dress and large hoop earrings as she leaned into the glittering theme of the new year.

Lauren posed by leaning against a deck with a harbor behind her, showing she was clearly on a luxurious yacht. She captioned the gorgeous photo: "New hair who dis? Excited for tonight. Happy New Year everyone. So excited for 2025."

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are getting married

Undoubtedly, she spent the festive season with her fiancé, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The billionaire wasn't too busy over the holiday period not to respond to reports that the couple would get married over Christmas weekend in a lavish affair.

The tech CEO set the record straight following a report from The New York Post, quoting The Daily Mail, which alleged the couple bought out the sushi restaurant Matsuhisa in Aspen for a party on December 26 or 27, before the actual ceremony on the 28th. The report priced the whole celebration with an eye-watering $600 million.

He denounced the report as "completely false."

Lauren Sanchez responds to a report on her wedding to fiancé Jeff Bezos

"Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening," he wrote. "The old adage 'don't believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been."

Jeff and Lauren have been together since 2018

"Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don't be gullible," he added. "Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that 'covered' and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn't happen."

Lauren seconded her fiancé's sentiments on Instagram Stories with a screenshot of his tweet and added a photograph of the story, writing: "Not true!"

They are currently planning their wedding

On the topic of wedding planning, Lauren revealed on Today that their upcoming nuptials hadn't been much of a priority.

Lauren Sanchez during an appearance on "Good Day New York" to promote her new book, "The Fly Who Flew to Space" on September 12, 2024 in New York City

She quipped: "So you asked," before confessing that she hadn't been able to devote much time to it due to her philanthropic efforts, book tour, and the holiday season.

"[I'm] thinking about the dress," she said. "I do have a Pinterest. I'm just like every other bride."