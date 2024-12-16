Angelina Jolie opens up about feeling lonely and 'in a strange way'

Angelina Jolie has opened up about feeling a deep sense of loneliness and uncertainty as she prepares for the next stage of her long-running legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent star, who split from Brad eight years ago amid allegations of abuse, reflected candidly on her solitude and the emotional challenges she faces during an interview in London over the weekend.

Speaking with The Sun at a central London hotel, Angelina, 49, revealed the poignant connection she feels to opera legend Maria Callas, whom she portrays in the highly anticipated biopic Maria. The role, she said, has brought her feelings of isolation into sharper focus.

"I have my children I love, but as an adult I’m often alone," Angelina admitted. "I find myself identifying with the solitude and loneliness she had."

Angelina, who is mother to six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne – shared that despite her family bringing her immense joy, she struggles with the reality of spending much of her time alone.

© Mike Coppola Angelina admits to loneliness

"I also haven’t quite figured out how to live life in a way where I’m on my own. Maybe a lot of artists feel that we’re in an open space as people. We don’t quite settle, so it leaves us in a strange way sometimes."

© Joy Malone Pax Thien Jolie, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie, and Maddox Chivan Jolie attend the "Maria" Premiere

Her honest reflections come at a particularly turbulent time for the actress as her acrimonious legal battle with Brad, 60, continues to play out in the public eye.

The former Hollywood golden couple, who were once celebrated for their glamorous partnership and picture-perfect family, are now locked in a bitter dispute over their French vineyard, Château Miraval, and deeper allegations of abuse during their marriage.

© Jason Merritt Brad Pitt (L) and Angelina split in 2016

Angelina recently scored a significant legal victory against Brad when a judge ruled that he must hand over documents and communications dating back to the period when Jolie first accused him of being abusive during a private plane flight in 2016.

The Girl, Interrupted actress filed for divorce just days after the now-infamous incident, claiming that Brad poured red wine and beer over her and one of their children.

While Brad has consistently denied the allegations and was cleared of wrongdoing following an investigation by law enforcement, Angelina has remained steadfast in her claims.

© METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin Brad is currently dating Ines de Ramon

The latest ruling requires Brad to disclose texts, emails, and other communications between September 14, 2016 – the day of the plane altercation – and December 31, 2018.

While the order excludes correspondence between Brad and his attorneys or therapists, it marks a significant development in the case, which has been marred by years of legal wrangling.

The documents, Angelina’s legal team insists, will provide “crucial evidence” to support her claims. Her lawyers have argued that the actor attempted to pressure her into signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) as part of the proposed sale of her share of the vineyard to him. The NDA, according to Angelina, would have prevented her from ever speaking publicly about the alleged abuse.

The Tomb Raider star’s lawyers claim that the communications will reveal "abuse, lies to authorities, and years of cover-up" on Brad’s part – an assertion his legal team has fiercely rejected. Brad’s lawyers, meanwhile, have criticized Angelina’s requests as "wide-ranging and intrusive," branding her latest filing a "sensationalist fishing expedition."

Paul Murphy, a lawyer for Angelina, countered those claims, describing the documents as critical in proving what Jolie has been alleging for years. "These are crucial pieces of evidence that Brad has fought to keep hidden," he said.

The ongoing legal drama surrounding Château Miraval has become emblematic of the ex-couple’s fractured relationship. Once a symbol of their love and shared dreams, the French estate, which produces award-winning rosé, is now at the heart of a protracted and bitter battle.

For Angelina, though, the case seems to represent more than a dispute over business dealings. Her legal filings have consistently returned to the theme of accountability and the need to address the allegations she brought forward when their marriage ended.