Christine Lampard makes festive appearance ahead of Christmas celebrations with husband Frank and kids

Christine Lampard brought festive cheer to the Lorraine studio this morning, dazzling viewers in a vibrant red knit jumper paired with a matching sequin skirt.

The TV presenter, 45, looked sensational in her sparkly ensemble as she prepares to spend Christmas with her husband Frank Lampard and their children.

Christine's outfit captured the essence of Christmas. Her chic knit perfectly coordinated the shimmering midi skirt that elevated her look.

Keeping her beauty look understated yet radiant, the mum-of-two opted for natural makeup with a subtle rosy glow and styled her hair in soft, effortless waves.

Christmas with loved ones

Christine, who married former football star Frank Lampard in 2015, is a devoted mother to their two children, Freddie, three, and Patricia, six.

The holiday period is undoubtedly a magical time for the family, with Christine often sharing heartwarming glimpses of their festivities.

The Loose Women presenter and her ex-Chelsea footballer husband reside in a stunning London townhouse, reportedly worth £10 million, along with Frank's daughters Isla, 17, and Luna, 19, from a previous relationship. Together, the blended family enjoy making cherished memories.

Earlier this month, Christine gave fans a peek into their early Christmas preparations, posting an adorable snap of little Freddie marvelling at a gingerbread house during a festive outing.

The display featured intricate icing details and a whimsical Santa-topped railway, perfectly capturing the spirit of the season.

Special time of the year

Meanwhile, Christmas Day isn't the only celebration on the calendar for Christine and Frank.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the presenter shared a heartfelt tribute as the couple marked their ninth wedding anniversary.

In the post, Christine treated fans to a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing a sweet glimpse of their wedding day.

Creating a digital album, Christine gave fans a glimpse of her decadent nuptials, which took place on 20 December 2015.

Alongside a black and white photo of her handsome groom, Frank, the Loose Women star uploaded a never-before-seen snap of her wedding dress. In the caption, she wrote: "9 years @franklampard Happy Anniversary."

Christine and Frank famously crossed paths at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2009 and announced their engagement in June 2011. Since then, they have become one of TV's most loved couples with two children.