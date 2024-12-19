Lorraine Kelly's sky-high legs in incredible portrait

Lorraine Kelly is a TV icon, and on Tuesday, the glamorous ITV host was all legs in a fabulous portrait.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 65-year-old reshared a slew of photos of a portrait painted of the TV star by an artist named Brogan Bertie. In the artwork, Lorraine's legs are on display as she relaxes back in a chair. Lorraine is wearing a tartan coat and a pair of strappy heels.

The impressive image comes after Lorraine unveiled a slew of incredible Christmas decorations inside her glorious £2 million riverside home.

Lorraine showed off her wonderfully bright conservatory, which is covered in plants — plants that have had their very own festive glow-up. Surrounding Lorraine, who was pictured wearing a glitzy black two-piece adorned with gold sparkles, were her indoor plants covered in gold tinsel.

© Instagram Lorraine had decorated her riverside conservatory with lots of indoor plants covered in tinsel

A second photo also showed a tiny Christmas tree on Lorraine's kitchen side, covered in snowman decorations.

Last week, Lorraine showed off another fabulously festive corner of her home. Whilst promoting her new book, The Island Swimmer, Lorraine sat by a green snow-covered Christmas tree in her living room.

Underneath were a slew of immaculately wrapped presents, as well as a roll of sausage dog-themed wrapping paper — no doubt in honour of her daughter Rosie's sausage dog, Ruby, who has made countless appearances on Lorraine's eponymous show.

She previously told HELLO! that she has some very sentimental decorations that make a regular appearance at her home.

"I've an advent calendar that I got when Rosie was born 27 years ago that comes out every single year, and I still get excited at counting down the days until Christmas," she said.

"The most irreplaceable of all my Christmas decorations is the fairy snowman on top of the tree. Rosie made it when she was at nursery school, so it's a quarter of a century old, and although it's a bit wonky and worse for wear, it's more precious to me than a diamond-studded solid gold ornament."