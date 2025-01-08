Oprah Winfrey shares real thoughts on Meghan Markle's latest venture

Oprah Winfrey has shared a rare and heartfelt message of support for Meghan Markle following the former actress' latest project.

The iconic American talk show host has emerged as one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s most steadfast allies since they decided to step back from royal duties in 2020.

© Paul Morigi Oprah Winfrey has voiced her support

After Meghan, 43, announced her return to social media in the New Year following a long hiatus, the Duchess also revealed the launch of her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Upon seeing the exciting announcement, 70-year-old Oprah showed her full support. The media mogul, who founded her own monthly women's magazine O, expressed her joy on the publication's social media account.

On @Oprahdaily, the message read: "We're about to see more of Meghan Markle in 2025! "The Duchess of Sussex announced that she will have a new cooking show on Netflix. Tap the link in our bio to watch the trailer and find out when you can tune in. (It's sooner than you think!)."

After Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to the States, Oprah famously interviewed the couple in which they detailed their fractured relationship with the royal family.

Oprah's 110-minute interview attracted more than 17 million viewers in the US and 11 million users in the UK. It was later distributed internationally to dozens of markets and was watched by a whopping 61 million around the world.

During the sit-down, which took place in an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, the pair opened up about the difficulties they faced during their time as senior royals, their lives in LA, and expecting their second child.

© Netflix With Love, Meghan will drop on 15 January

Appearing on Nancy O'Dell's new streaming show TalkshopLive shortly after the chat, the famed talk show host admitted that she was "surprised" at how open and forthcoming the royal couple were during the interview.

"Whenever I'm doing interviews with anybody for anything that is significant, I have a conversation with them before," she shared. "I didn't see Harry and Meghan before but I did text them and say intention is very important to me, tell me what your intention is so that we can be aligned in our goal.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan Markle shares first post on Instagram

"And our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible."

She continued: "What makes [an interview] powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open, as vulnerable, as truthful as they were, so I don't give myself credit for that."