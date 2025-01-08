Claudia Winkleman reveals 'strict' ban for 3 children at family home

Claudia Winkleman has revealed that she's introduced a new rule at home with her husband Kris Thykier and their three children Jake, Matilda and Arthur.

While the Strictly star is a fan favourite on our silver screens, Claudia recently shared that she has 'banned' her family from watching her programmes on TV.

"They have not watched me. They're not allowed," she told Grazia magazine. "Nobody watches anything I do in my house, under strict instructions. Although, they broke rank and watched The Traitors, and I was appalled."

Elsewhere, Claudia, 52, spoke about the realities of motherhood and why her children's departure from the family home had been the hardest part of being a parent. "It's horrendous. I don't understand why they don't have that in the baby books, along with all the advice about breastfeeding and how to steam a butternut squash," she said.

"Why can't there be a chapter saying, 'You're going to have these little puffins that you'll love more than life – and then one day, they're off."'

Claudia and her film producer husband Kris Thykier share three children together: Jake, 21, Matilda, 18, and Arthur, 13.

The couple tied the knot in 2000 and reportedly celebrated their nuptials in the prestigious Marylebone Town Hall in London. While the pair rarely comment on their relationship, Claudia has occasionally shared insights into their life away from the spotlight.

In conversation with Red magazine, the presenter wrote: "You see, Kris is very Scandinavian. We've been together for 22 years and he's never once said to me, 'What's for dinner?' It's always been, 'What shall we have for dinner?'"

She continued: "We don't have rules, but we look after each other more. So, whoever comes home first normally makes the dinner. It's just about being nice to each other."

Meanwhile, during an interview with The Guardian, Claudia revealed that she and her husband are huge fans of playing board games. "My husband and I are obsessed with bridge. My fantasy is to tour the country playing competitions in matching tank tops."

Claudia's return to The Traitors

Claudia delighted fans at the start of this year when she returned to host BBC's much-loved programme, The Traitors. While the star has been lauded for her presenting skills, Claudia candidly explained how she initially turned down the gig because she didn't want to be away from her family.

Appearing on The Midpoint podcast, she said: "The Traitors is something I initially turned down because I didn't like leaving my bed or the kids and they were like 'would you go to Scotland for three and a half weeks?'"

"And I was like 'I don't think so' and then I watched the Dutch version, and I became so obsessed."

Back in March last year, Claudia made the decision to step down from her BBC Radio 2 show. Her departure from the show was prompted by her desire to spend more time with her children before they all "leave for good."