Kelly Clarkson has fans fawning over chemistry with latest guest in festive new look

It looks like New York City does a girl good, as Kelly Clarkson's fans have continued to marvel at her incredible glow up ever since she brought her eponymous talk show to the Big Apple.

Since moving to NYC, the 41-year-old has embraced edgier styles that showcase her sleeker physique, her outgoing personality, and even her penchant for new hair (hello, bangs!).

The NBC talk show host is kicking off the very first of the holiday shows in a look to match, opting to return to her flowy dress roots with a shiny new update.

Kelly wore a columnal olive green maxi dress with a tiered skirt, structured shoulders, and a waist-cinching detail, all in a semi-sheer shimmering fabric that glistened as she took to her soundstage.

She paired the dress with black open-toed heels, white gold earrings, her bangs styled into a ponytail, and a bold red lip, and it looks like she got into the Christmas spirit early!

Kelly was joined on the show by musicians Barry Manilow and Teddy Swims, and the caption alongside photos from the episode reads: "Kicking off our first week of holiday shows with the one and only Barry Manilow PLUS a special duet with Teddy Swims and some amazing holiday giveaways!"

Fans were, once again, enthusiastic about the former American Idol champ's new style and latest fit, with several simply leaving flame, heart-eyed, and Christmas tree emojis for the singer.

"Wow… love this," one follower commented, with another saying: "You look great Kelly!!" and a third adding: "So beautiful." A fourth gushed: "Love you Kelly."

However, it was a following clip that saw Kelly and the 31-year-old Teddy perform a duet together on the show that really drove fans wild, as they immediately spotted an undeniable chemistry between them as collaborators.

© Instagram Fans are loving Kelly's style renaissance in New York City

As the two performed to Teddy's song "Lose Control," Kelly belted on the mic beside him, and coupled with their gushing praise for each other as musicians, fans were in love.

"Can they please be a couple?!?!?!? No idea what his status is but they are amazing together," one fan gushed, with another adding: "Absolute MAGIC together!!"

A third also said: "Teddy and Kelly!! OMG!! Yasssssss!!!" with a fourth commenting: "I love him! I’m so glad they’ll be singing together!!!!" and a fifth writing: "Omg match made in Heaven! Please do a collab!!!"

Previously, when Kelly was on the Today Show, she gushed about her love for Teddy, who is an up-and-coming artist who first gained fame for his covers on YouTube. He released his debut studio album in September and achieved his first US Top 40 hit with "Lose Control."

"Okay, so I've been a fan of this guy for a long time, his name is Teddy Swims," she told the hosts of the Third Hour of Today, where he'd performed just a week prior.

© Getty Images Fans gushed over Kelly's chemistry with singer Teddy Swims

"He's incredible. And I've been listening to him for years online, on YouTube, and I thought, 'This dude's insane!'"

