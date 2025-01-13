T.J. Holmes raises questions with photo alongside striking female companion

T.J. Holmes celebrated someone special in his life recently when he posted a snapshot that fans weren't expecting.

The former GMA host gave a glimpse into his personal life with a photo which he shared on Instagram.

While T.J. regularly delights his social media followers with photos of his girlfriend Amy Robach, or his daughter, Sabine, the rest of his family remain out of the spotlight.

T.J. made an exception with the image of himself smiling alongside an equally as cheerful woman.

The resemblance between the podcaster and his pretty companion was undeniable and T.J. teased it in he caption that read: "I don't see the family resemblance."

© Instagram T.J. Holmes and his cousin are like two peas on a pod

The photo left fans asking who she was with many guessing it was his sister and others wondering if it was his oldest daughter.

They remarked on their similar features and called them a "beautiful family."

T.J. confirmed the woman in the photo was his "baby cuz," as fans branded them "twins."

© Getty Images T.J. is dating Amy

The star shares his youngest daughter, Sabine, with his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig.

But T.J. also has two other children, Jaiden and Brianna, from from previous relationships, according to Wikipedia and he was married to Amy Ferson too.

They split in 2006 just as T.J. got his first real career break as an anchor and correspondent at CNN, and they divorced a year later.

T.J. poses with his daughter Sabine

Little is known about his other children and first wife but the breakup was not amicable.

It was an expensive divorce which cost T.J. upwards of $100,000.

He has not spoken publicly about his first marriage nor about his first two children.

© Getty Amy and T.J's exes, Andrew and Marilee, are now dating

T.J. and Amy have been dating for over two years. They were both married to other people when their romance blossomed.

Marilee and Amy's ex, Andrew Shue, have gone on to find love with one another and are dating.

They made their first major public outing together in December 2024 when they stepped out at the Hall Des Lumieres in New York City for the 2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala.

© Getty Images T.J, with his daughter Sabine and Amy with her daughter Annie

Marilee is an attorney, and a chief diversity officer for Save the Children, while Andrew is an actor, best known for his role as Billy Campbell in the 1990s soap opera Melrose Place.

Amy is also a mom of two daughters, Annie and Ava, who she shares with her first husband, Tim McIntosh.

She didn't have children with Andrew, but she helped raise his three sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt.