Angelina Jolie's teen son Knox seen supporting family and loved ones amid L.A. wildfires

Angelina Jolie's kids have taken after her in many ways, among them in her generosity and philanthropic spirit.

Over the weekend, as several fires continued to blaze across Los Angeles, the Maria actress was seen running errands with her son Knox to help those affected by the ongoing crisis.

As of Saturday, the two largest fires, the Palisades and Eaton fire, remained at only 15% containment. 16 people have died so far, thousands have had to evacuate, and over 30,000 total acres have been burned.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Angelina and Knox, 16, were seen in a Los Feliz grocery store parking lot, loading up her car with items they planned to donate, such as water bottles and other grocery essentials.

The Oscar winner then shared that she was currently hosting people impacted by the fires at her home.

Asked whether she planned to make any donations, she confirmed: "I will," before adding: "Right now I'm taking care of people close to me and having them at my house."

Among the hundreds of Los Angeles residents that have lost their homes because of the fires, Hollywood mainstays such as Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, and Miles Teller, have had their homes destroyed.

Paris for one, in an emotional Instagram post addressing her Malibu home that burnt down, shared: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn't process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."

© Getty Images Angelina with her eldest kids Pax, Zahara and Maddox

"This house wasn’t just a place to live — It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family," she further wrote, adding: "It was where [my son] Phoenix's little hands made art that I'll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it's devastating beyond words."

© Getty Images A view of damage on the PCH in Malibu as firefighters are still battling to control huge wildfires

She continued: "What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn't just my story. So many people have lost everything. It's not just walls and roofs — it's the memories that made those houses homes. It's the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives."

© Getty Images Helicopters battle flames as Palisades Fire burns on the Santa Monica Mountains

"And yet, in this pain, I know I'm incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe. That's the most important thing, and I'm holding onto that gratitude with everything I have. And beyond grateful to all the firefighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives to fight these fires."

"Let this be a reminder to hold your loved ones close. Cherish the moments. Life can change in an instant, and it's the love we share that truly matters. I'm sending all my love to everyone who is hurting right now," she concluded.