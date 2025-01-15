Christina Haack stuns fans with $342k luxury Ferrari as gift to herself

Christina Haack has treated herself to a jaw-dropping new Ferrari following her ex-husband Josh Hall's confirmed new romance with model girlfriend Stephanie Gabrys.

© GoffPhotos.com Christina Haack splashed out on a new Ferrari

The HGTV star was photographed on Tuesday hopping into her new motor outside her Newport Beach home. The luxurious vehicle is Ferrari's 2025 296 GTB model and retails at an eye-watering $342,205.

The model is an evolution of the brand's mid-rear-engined two-seater sports berlinetta concept as it introduces the new 120° V6 engine coupled with a plug-in electric motor capable of delivering up to 830 cv. Christina opted for a sleek black glossy finish to her new motor with a chic all-black leather interior.

© GoffPhotos.com The star took her new motor for a spin

Despite her opulent purchase, the 41-year-old opted for a simple and casual attire as she donned a black top, which featured a daring cut-out on the neckline, and a pair of skinny black jeans. Christina layered with a cozy, knitted grey jacket and a pair of snug tan UGG Disquette shearling-lined suede slippers.

The star styled her luscious blonde locks into bouncy waves and kept a low profile with a pair of oversized, square-framed sunglasses.

© GoffPhotos.com Christina opted for a casual outfit

Christina's new lavish purchase comes after her ex-husband, Josh Hall, made his relationship with model Stephanie Gabrys official. The 44-year-old shared an intimate snap on Monday that depicted the couple enjoying a cozy evening by an outdoor fireplace, surrounded by festive decorations and a stunning mountain landscape.

Josh has kept tight-lipped on his new romance, however the pair have been spotted leaving flirty comments on each other's Instagram posts. Stephanie resides in Nashville and was born in Franklin, Tennessee.

© Instagram Stephanie is Josh's new partner

The HGTV star and Josh are currently going through a bitter and public divorce, with Christina turning to social media to share her emotional turmoil. In response to Josh's accusations that HGTV manufactured drama for the sake of ratings, Christina shared an emotional selfie that depicted her in tears.

However, it seems the mother-of-three has also found a new love six months after divorcing from her third husband. Christina has been dating CEO Christopher LaRocca, the president and CEO of Newport Beach company Network Connex, according to the DailyMail.com.

© Getty Images Christina and Josh split in the summer last year

The star discussed her thoughts on remarriage in an interview with Us Weekly as she revealed she still "loves love" and admitted she can see herself walking down the aisle, but "not anytime soon".

Christina was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa in 2009, however the pair, who share two children, daughter Taylor, 13, and son Braydon, eight, divorced in 2018.

The HGTV star then went on to tie the knot to Ant Anstead in December 2018. The couple share son Hudson, four, however parted ways in November 2020.