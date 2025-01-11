Christina Haack looks sensational in mini-skirt and killer boots amid Josh Hall's 'new romance'

Christina Haack oozed chic in a stylish ensemble as she attended Jeff Lewis' star-studded show alongside Kylie Wing on SiriusXM.

© Instagram Christina and Kylie looked like twins

The HGTV star donned a navy figure-hugging top tucked into a pleated, pinstripe mini-skirt for the occasion. Christina teamed her glamorous look with black sheer tights and a pair of daring knee-length, heeled boots.

The 41-year-old styled her long luscious blonde locks into soft waves while accessorizing with an edgy choker necklace. Christina opted for glam makeup, with a dark smokey eye, a bronzed cheek, and a nude pink lip.

The Christina on the Coast star posed with the radio host alongside her co-star Kylie. The 34-year-old interior designer coordinated outfits with Christina as she opted for a chic black blazer and matching mini-skirt layered over a white tank top. Kylie oozed style in a pair of matching leather black boots, while her blonde tresses were also styled into effortless waves.

Jeff Lewis stood in between the two TV stars and looked equally smart in a grey sweater layered beneath a navy jacket paired with cream slim-fit jeans.

The sighting comes after Christina's estranged husband Josh Hall is rumored to be dating bikini model Stephanie Gabrys. Despite keeping tight-lipped on their romance, the pair have been spotted leaving flirty comments on each other's Instagram posts. Stephanie resides in Nashville and was born in Franklin, Tennessee.

Christina married her third husband, Josh, in 2022, and the pair starred alongside each other on HGTV's Christina in the Country.

The couple are currently going through a bitter and public divorce, with Christina turning to social media to share her emotional turmoil. In response to Josh's accusations that HGTV manufactured drama for the sake of ratings, Christina shared an emotional selfie that depicted her in tears.

She wrote: "This was taken June 21, 2024. After one of my shoots with Josh. This is ‘real’ and a reminder to myself that I deserve better."

© Getty Images Christina and her husband Josh at the premiere

The couple's marriage fell apart while they began filming The Flip Off. The show would see the pair compete against Christina’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, to see which couple could renovate and flip a property for the largest profit.

Following the couple's shocking split, Christina will star in the show without Josh, although he does feature in the premiere episode. The star shares two children, Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, with Tarek, and has a five-year-old son, Hudson, from her second marriage to Ant Anstead.