Hollyoaks star Paul Danan dies age 46 - read statement

Paul Danan, star of Hollyoaks and Celebrity Love Island, has died aged 46.

The sad news was announced by his management, who released a statement that read: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old.

© PA Images via Getty Images Paul was 46

"Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

"During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul's family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time."

© FilmMagic The sad news was announced by his management

DJ Fat Tony called Paul Danan "one of the sweetest men" and said his death at 46 “hurts so bad.”

On Instagram, the DJ said: “This hurts so bad. God bless you, Paul, one of the sweetest men I’ve ever met. What a sad day x.”

In June, Paul was taken to hospital after overusing his vape caused him to collapse. He was admitted to ICU with pneumonia.

The reality star—who appeared on the original 2005 series of Celebrity Love Island and had also been in Hollyoaks—collapsed and had to be given CPR by his family after losing consciousness while at home.

He told The Sun: "I was dead — it's a miracle I'm here. I was upstairs puffing away on my vape, then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed. My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital.

"I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I'm so lucky."

"The doctor was so, so harsh with me. She told me, 'Paul, you don't know how serious this was, and you are going to be in here for a while now, on this oxygen.'"