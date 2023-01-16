Savannah Guthrie delights fans with candid backstage photo on Today The NBC star gets on incredibly well with her colleagues

Savannah Guthrie loves nothing more than working on Today, and has a great friendship both on and off air with her co-stars.

And on Friday, the NBC star delighted fans after sharing a candid set of photos backstage on the show, including one of her laughing with Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin during an ad break.

"That's Friday," she simply captioned the image, as her followers reacted to the photos. "I really enjoy watching the three of you," one wrote, while another commented: "You all do such a great job." A third added: "Love you guys, you are all so good at your job."

Savannah and Hoda earlier in the month celebrated five years working together. To mark the occasion, the pair took a trip out of the NBC studio to the New York Stock Exchange, where they rang the bell to mark their work anniversary.

What's more, Savannah's daughter Vale came along too, and explained the stock market to her mom and Hoda, leaving everyone impressed in the process.

Savannah has been working alongside Hoda since 2017, after the mother-of-two replaced Matt Lauer after he was fired from the NBC morning news program.

Savannah Guthrie shared some candid backstage photos from the Today Show

The pair have become incredibly close over the years, and recently opened up about their friendship while chatting to HELLO!.

Savannah said: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

What's more, Savannah and Hoda are both working moms and often take comfort from each other during work hours too as they balance looking after their young children and hosting a busy morning news show.

Savannah and Hoda Kotb recently celebrated their fifth work anniversary

Chatting about the support system she has with Savannah in an interview with Good Housekeeping in 2022, Hoda explained: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did.

"What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

