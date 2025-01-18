Hollyoaks star Paul Danan's cause of death revealed after death at 46 – report

Earlier this week, it was announced that Paul Danan, known for his roles on Hollyoaks and Celebrity Love Island had sadly passed away at the age of 46.

The Mail has now reported that Paul is believed to have died following a "slip and fall" at his Bristol apartment. At the time of the star's death, the police said his passing wasn't "suspicious". In a statement, they shared: "Officers attended a property in Brislington, Bristol, at around 5.20 pm yesterday (Wednesday 15 January) where sadly a man in his 40s was declared deceased by paramedics.

"His family have been notified and our thoughts are with them. They have asked for people to respect their privacy during this incredibly difficult time. His death is not being treated as suspicious and officers are preparing a file for the coroner."

Paul's death was confirmed by his management on Thursday, who said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old. Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

© FilmMagic Paul died following a 'slip and fall'

"During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul's family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time."

Paul had been due to appear in court for a plea hearing at Warrington Magistrates' Court in Cheshire after being charged with possession of several bags of cocaine and a "quantity" of cannabis, according to court documents obtained by MailOnline.

© Julian Makey/Shutterstock Paul was in the cast of Hollyoaks between 1997 and 2001

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant was also accused of driving whilst under the influence of drugs on 2 October 2024 in Warrington.

In June, Paul was taken to hospital after overusing his vape caused him to collapse. He was admitted to ICU with pneumonia. The reality star collapsed and had to be given CPR by his family after losing consciousness while at home.

© Getty Images Paul was due to appear in court before his death

He told The Sun: "I was dead — it's a miracle I'm here. I was upstairs puffing away on my vape, then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed. My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital.

"I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I'm so lucky."