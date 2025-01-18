Strictly's Giovanni Pernice gets fans excited with major update on future

Giovanni Pernice got his fans fired up this week as the former Strictly Come Dancing professional shared an insight into his upcoming tour, The Last Dance.

The Italian-born star shared a black-and-white insight into his rehearsals and penned: "Here you go!! A little sneak peek at what we have been preparing for you in rehearsals for The Last Dance I'm very very VERY excited to get back on stage and for you to see the show.

"It is a big thank you to all of you, for all the love and support you have shown me over the years - a big celebration of all the time together and what better way to celebrate! On Monday we open, and I can't wait to see all of you at a theatre near to you!"

Meanwhile, on his Instagram Stories, Giovanni teased: "Ladies and gents, this is the moment you've been waiting for," alongside the track The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman.

© Instagram Giovanni will soon be hitting the road again

The dancer's fans rushed to share their excitement, as one commented: "I hope I can come and witness your show! I would love this so much! Then... Waiting for the musical with your Bianca!"

A second added: "Fabulous cannot wait for next week," and a third enthused: "Way to go Giovanni! You're a serious professional! Good luck with the show that is sure to be a success!!!"

© BBC The star was a popular dancer on Strictly

Although Giovanni was axed from the Strictly line-up last year amid an investigation into his behaviour towards his celebrity partner Amanda Abbington, the star still has great relationships with his former co-stars.

Earlier in the month, the star reunited with close friend Lauren Oakley as the pair confirmed they were due to appear in a 'Dancing Weekend' hosted by Donaheys.

© Instagram The dancer is close with his former co-stars

The star penned: "Announcement! I'm absolutely thrilled to share that I'll be joining the amazing team at @donaheys for some fabulous Dancing with the Stars Weekends this year!

"And to make it even better – I'll be partnered with the fabulous @laurenmayoakley. We can't wait to hit the dance floor with all of you, whether you're stepping into your first dance class or already a seasoned dancer – come join us for an unforgettable weekend of fun and some serious dancing."