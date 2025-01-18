Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly's Giovanni Pernice gets fans excited with major announcement: 'The moment you've waited for'
Subscribe
Strictly's Giovanni Pernice gets fans excited with major announcement: 'The moment you've waited for'
Giovanni Pernice smiling in a green suit© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Strictly's Giovanni Pernice gets fans excited with major update on future

The former Strictly professional was axed from the line-up amid bullying allegations

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Giovanni Pernice got his fans fired up this week as the former Strictly Come Dancing professional shared an insight into his upcoming tour, The Last Dance.

The Italian-born star shared a black-and-white insight into his rehearsals and penned: "Here you go!! A little sneak peek at what we have been preparing for you in rehearsals for The Last Dance I'm very very VERY excited to get back on stage and for you to see the show.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Giovanni Pernice makes first television appearance following BBC investigation

"It is a big thank you to all of you, for all the love and support you have shown me over the years - a big celebration of all the time together and what better way to celebrate! On Monday we open, and I can't wait to see all of you at a theatre near to you!"

Meanwhile, on his Instagram Stories, Giovanni teased: "Ladies and gents, this is the moment you've been waiting for," alongside the track The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman.

Giovanni Pernice dancing with backing dancers© Instagram
Giovanni will soon be hitting the road again

The dancer's fans rushed to share their excitement, as one commented: "I hope I can come and witness your show! I would love this so much! Then... Waiting for the musical with your Bianca!"

A second added: "Fabulous cannot wait for next week," and a third enthused: "Way to go Giovanni! You're a serious professional! Good luck with the show that is sure to be a success!!!"

Giovanni and Rose dancing on Strictly 2021© BBC
The star was a popular dancer on Strictly

Although Giovanni was axed from the Strictly line-up last year amid an investigation into his behaviour towards his celebrity partner Amanda Abbington, the star still has great relationships with his former co-stars.

Earlier in the month, the star reunited with close friend Lauren Oakley as the pair confirmed they were due to appear in a 'Dancing Weekend' hosted by Donaheys.

Anton Du Beke posing in suit with Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice© Instagram
The dancer is close with his former co-stars

The star penned: "Announcement! I'm absolutely thrilled to share that I'll be joining the amazing team at @donaheys for some fabulous Dancing with the Stars Weekends this year!

"And to make it even better – I'll be partnered with the fabulous @laurenmayoakley. We can't wait to hit the dance floor with all of you, whether you're stepping into your first dance class or already a seasoned dancer – come join us for an unforgettable weekend of fun and some serious dancing."

Keep up to date with all things Strictly, from the backstage gossip and romance rumours, judges ' verdicts and exclusives

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More