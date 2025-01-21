90s boyband star ditched life of fame and fortune for 'normal' job – details

East 17 were one of the biggest boybands of the 1990s with their easily recognisable smash Christmas hit, Stay Another Day.

Among the group members were Tony Mortimer, John Hendy, Brian Harvey and Terry Coldwell, and while the band went through numerous splits one of their key singers was backing vocalist John. The singer remained with the group until he stepped away from them in 2018.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The inside story of the formation of One Direction

Explaining why he left, John said: "I've left the group over personal problems between me, Robbie and Terry, not because I've had a baby or anything else or my fiancé. It's time to move on and I'm not getting any younger but good luck to them."

When asked about his future plans, he stated: "My plans are enjoying life and living with my family."

© Alamy Stock Photo John ended up leaving East 17 in 2018

Since he left the group, John has left the world of show business behind him, instead taking up a job as a roofer in the construction industry.

Speaking to MailOnline about the change, he shared: "I'm happy doing what I do because I'm at the top of my game. I'm sort of like best of the best on the roof side. I enjoy it because I know everything."

© Instagram John is now happy working as a roofer

The star reflected that he often joins his old friends as parties and while they rock up in luxury cars, he's turning up in his "roofing van". While this initially bothered him, a chat with a pal ended up changing his perspective on the matter.

"And then they put it in perspective to me," he explained. "They are like 'John, mate, it's money, it doesn't mean nothing, mate.' One friend said to me 'I'd rather give this all up and then just go out for one week and experience what you've done, you know what I mean? Because what an experience that is.'

© Getty Images The star is happy living away from the limelight

"That's the only way I could look at it. Yeah it's people's dream, innit, we've had the dream, that's the way I look at it."

Despite the successes of East 17, who sold over 18 million albums worldwide, John revealed he doesn't have much to show on this, not that he lets it bother him.

© Andre Csillag/Shutterstock John was a backing vocalist for East 17

"I don't ever regret anything like I say we come out with nothing but there's no point thinking about that, just get on with life, you know what I mean? Life's too short", he told the publication.

"I don't let it get to me sort of thing. I haven't even got a house and people think you're millionaires and that, and I'm thinking, 'I don't even got an house out of it'. We should have all come out with a house, at least."

© Shutterstock The singer revealed a lack of money from performing in the band

His comments mirror those of former co-star Brian Harvey, who previously revealed that he was living on benefits due to financial struggles after leaving East 17.

In 2015, the singer told the Independent: "We sold 18 million records and the frustrating thing for me is that I have to sit there every Christmas and listen to myself while I don't even have the money for a Christmas dinner.

© Mike Prior Other members of the band have spoken about financial hardships

"I am sitting here eating a cold chicken burger on Christmas Day. You have got this number one record, I am just rattling around in a cold house with no food, on my own, with my record being played – but you are just a no one."