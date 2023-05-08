David Schwimmer's daughter Cleo looks so grown up in rare photo

David Schwimmer is one proud dad as his only daughter, Cleo Buckman Schwimmer, turns 12 years old, and she definitely looks like she's leaning into her growing years.

Cleo's mom and David's ex-wife, Zoë Buckman, shared a new photo of their daughter sporting a pixie cut and a crop-top with swim shorts lounging in the pool.

The 37-year-old English artist wrote: "Happy 12th birthday Kiddo! We got you boo… today, yesterday & forever!! With unconditional love, Mum x."

VIDEO: David Schwimmer's daughter dances with mum in sweet video

Some of her friends and followers left adoring comments, with one saying: "Is Cleo only 12? A very old and beautiful soul, give her much love from me!"

Another wrote: "Happy Birthday to this AMAZING soul!" while a third added: "Twelve????!!!!!! What is happening with time? Omg happy birthday sweetheart. I remember you when you were just a little pumpkin."

MORE: Friends star David Schwimmer supported by ex-wife following emotional TV appearance

MORE: David Schwimmer surprises former co-star Gwyneth Paltrow during TV reappearance

David, 56, and Zoë met in 2007 and soon started dating – three years later they were married.

However, the couple called it quits in April 2017 and shortly afterwards their divorce was finalized. At the time, the pair put out a statement reading: "It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship.

"Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and wellbeing during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."

The pair have kept their daughter largely out of the spotlight, with their lone public appearance with her being at 12th Annual John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit in Los Angeles in 2015.

MORE: David Schwimmer denounces anti-semitism in passionate statement and receives support from Jennifer Aniston

MORE: David Schwimmer hilariously replicates Jennifer Aniston's shower photo

David and Zoë have remained on great terms and co-parent Cleo in New York City. The pair shared a rare photo together for an important reason back in 2020 too, when they joined one of the many Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of George Floyd.

David shared a photo on Instagram of the pair holding flowers among the crowds, and wrote a lengthy message about the importance of taking an active stand against racism, especially to lead by example to his little girl, and to help demand a better future for all children.

© Getty Images David and Zoë prefer to keep their daughter out of the spotlight

The Friends star was also on the latest iteration of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, revealing that heartbreaking family circumstances were a big part of why he wanted to raise awareness of the disease.

Speaking about being involved in a clip from the show obtained by The Mirror, he explained that his grandmother, and his ex-wife Zoe Buckman’s mother both died from cancer - and that his sister was also treated for the disease.

MORE: Inside Friends stars' real-life homes: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, more

He said: "I lost a grandmother to cancer, my daughter lost a grandmother to cancer, and my sister is a cancer survivor, so it's important to me. I am just grateful I can help in any small way raise more awareness."

Check out more photos of Cleo Buckman Schwimmer throughout the years below:

© Getty Images David with ex-wife Zoë and a young Cleo

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.