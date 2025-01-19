Joan Collins is a beach babe on 'wonderful' vacation with husband Percy

Joan Collins has jetted to Cancun, where she's enjoying a mini-break with her husband, Percy. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress assured fans that she was, in fact, safe after travelling from the US to Mexico.

"The weather is perfect, and we're having the most wonderful time in a wonderful hotel. We escaped from the fires," Joan, 91, began. "Here we are, it's so beautiful and we've been spoiled rotten," she continued.

Posting from a white sandy beach surrounded by palm trees, Joan looked effortlessly glam as she walked along the shoreline. Stepping out in a blue dress, and a wide-brimmed hat, the Dynasty star completed her look with cat-eye sunglasses, a silver watch and statement earrings.

In the caption, Joan tagged her location as the Hotel Esencia – a five-star 50-acre estate nestled between Tulum and Playa del Carmen. According to the hotel's official website, it was initially built as the private hideaway home of an Italian duchess before becoming a sought-after vacation spot.

Among the comments, Joan's fans wished her a happy holiday and noted their relief that she was safe. "Adorable, so glad you and Percy are ok. Enjoy Cancun & the sea," wrote one. Joan, you look beautiful. I love your outfit. Enjoy this wonderful place," added another.

"I am happy you escaped the fires. Looking happy and wonderful" penned a third.

© Instagram Joan spent Christmas Day with her family in LA

Prior to her mini-break in Mexico, Joan had spent the Christmas period with her loved ones in Los Angeles where she and Percy own a home in the exclusive Wilshire Corridor. The couple, who wed in 2002, bought the property in 2017 after Joan sold her impressive condo in the heart of Hollywood for a staggering $4.4 million.

© Instagram Joan at her holiday home in Provence

Following their time in Tulum, it's unknown where Joan and Percy will head next, but they have several properties to choose from. Among them, the A-lister owns a holiday home in Provence, which she visits every summer.

"There's no traffic, it's right in the middle of the hills of Provence and has a fantastic view. I can see the sea in the distance and rolling hills around. It balms the soul," Joan told Ideal Home in 2022.

© Getty When she's in London the TV star stays at her flat in Belgravia

In addition to her retreat along the French Riviera, Joan and Percy also reside in a flat in Belgravia, London, which she's owned for over 30 years. Percy has been living at the property for the past 20 years.

"I looked at about 60 flats in London. I wanted to be near the West End and the theatres, and near to Chelsea. I love Belgravia, it's wonderfully quiet," Joan recalled to Publishing Business.