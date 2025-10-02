Devilishly handsome eligible Irish actors - including a House of Guinness star

In a recent interview with Ed Sheeran, Saltburn star Barry Keoghan said "my relationship advice for myself going forward is honesty," and if Sabrina Carpenter's recent album is anything to go by, we have to agree. However, that doesn't impact the Dublin-born actor's heartthrob status (too much). Talking to GQ, Barry revealed that being a handsome actor isn't something that has come naturally but comes with the territory of being a Hollywood star, telling the publication of his role in the Emerald Fennell film: "It's nice not just being looked at as the weird-looking guy, the unique feckin' freaky little freak man-child, whatever you want to call it. It's nice to see people kind of look at you in that way. I’ll be honest. It is nice.

"My prettiness didn’t get me this far," he said, adding that he’s conscious that being someone audiences want to look at "opens up other lanes for me – it’s part of the leading man thing."