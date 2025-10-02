Devilishly handsome eligible Irish actors - including a House of Guinness star

But never fear, as there is still a long glittering list of Irish men get to find their significant others. Join HELLO! As we take a look at the Emerald Isle’s most devilishly handsome actors who are more than eligible…
Anthony Boyle
One of the hottest on the block is House of Guinness star, Anthony Boyle, who appears alongside James Norton and Louis Partridge as Arthur Guinness in the new series. The Irish actor - who won an Olivier Award for his portrayal for originating the role of Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - quickly garnered viral appreciation after his dashing appearance at the show's premiere last week.
Despite having previously portrayed local heartthrob David Donnelly in beloved Irish sitcom Derry Girls, Anthony's real-life dreamboat credentials flew under the radar until his recent Netflix role. HELLO!'s Iona MacRobert even received a cheeky invitation to the House of Guinness after party from the 31-year-old actor which was taking place at The Devonshire pub the local he thinks serves a sensational pint of the famous stout. See the moment in the video below.
Barry Keoghan
In a recent interview with Ed Sheeran, Saltburn star Barry Keoghan said "my relationship advice for myself going forward is honesty," and if Sabrina Carpenter's recent album is anything to go by, we have to agree. However, that doesn't impact the Dublin-born actor's heartthrob status (too much). Talking to GQ, Barry revealed that being a handsome actor isn't something that has come naturally but comes with the territory of being a Hollywood star, telling the publication of his role in the Emerald Fennell film: "It's nice not just being looked at as the weird-looking guy, the unique feckin' freaky little freak man-child, whatever you want to call it. It's nice to see people kind of look at you in that way. I’ll be honest. It is nice.
"My prettiness didn’t get me this far," he said, adding that he’s conscious that being someone audiences want to look at "opens up other lanes for me – it’s part of the leading man thing."
Andrew Scott
Dublin-born actor Andrew Scott, AKA hot priest, has been on our radar since he starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as Moriarty in Sherlock in 2010. The 48-year-old soon joined the likes of the aforementioned Paul and Barry as one of the world's 'internet boyfriends' on social media. This was only exacerbated by Andrew's role starring alongside the Normal People actor in All of Us Strangers in 2023, where they played lovers but since opening up about his sexuality in 2013, his only romantic link was to his reported partner with English actor-turned-writer Stephen Beresford.
Stephen is known for writing the play The Last of the Haussmans, which was produced by the National Theatre in 2012, but sadly the pair split after nearly ten years together. Since then, the Irish heartthrob is yet to be publicly linked to anyone but is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life so it's likely he wouldn't necessarily make the news public.
Colin Farrell
Born in Castleknock, a western suburb of Dublin, the A-list actor made headlines after he appeared rather close with Margot Robbie at the premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. While their close appearance was likely just a result of PR PDA in line with their recent rom-com, with Margot happily married with her husband Tom Ackereley, Colin is yet to find love. The Irish hunk, until March 2023, had been in a an approximately five-year relationship with Kelly MacNamara, who works for the band U2.During his career, Colin has been romantically linked to a number of starlets including Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, Angelina Jolie. He shares his eldest son, James Padraig Farrell, 22, with ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave and his younger son, Henry Tadeusz Farrell, 15, with Ondine costar Alicja Bachleda-Curús