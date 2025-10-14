Alec Baldwin and brother Stephen's car cash in the Hamptons — what we know

Alec Baldwin, 67, and his brother Stephen Baldwin, 59, were involved in a car crash in East Hampton, New York on Monday, October 13. The 30 Rock actor was driving the car when they crashed into a tree amid the nor'easter that caused high winds and flooding across the New York City area. The brothers were in town for the Hamptons International Film Festival and, per Page Six, were driving a white Range Rover SUV during the accident. Last night, Alec shared an update to his 2.5 million Instagram followers after the crash.

"I was in a car accident this morning," the actor shared as he sat inside his house. "I'm fine. My brother Stephen was visiting me on Long Island." Alec continued, sharing more details about the accident: "A guy cut me off in a truck…a big garbage truck. [And to avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big, fat tree. And I crushed my wife's car. I feel bad about that."

Fans and friends commented on the post, sharing their well wishes. Alec's wife, Hilaria Baldwin's Dancing with the Stars professional partner Gleb Savchenko commented the raising hands emoji a heart emoji on the post. Cookbook author Debbie Matenopoulos wrote: "Omg. I'm so glad you guys are okay. Sending you both love @stephenbaldwin7."

Alec Baldwin responds after car crash with brother Stephen Baldwin

At the end of the video, Alec said: "But I'm fine and my brother's fine. My wife's car is pretty smashed up…I'm still so proud of my wife. Hilaria I love you more than anything and I'm very proud of you." Alec seemed to be referring to Hilaria's participation in season 34 of DWTS. She was eliminated during week four.

© Getty Images Alec and Stephen are very close

Alec served as a co-chair on the Board Executive Committee of the Hamptons International Film Festival, which ran from October 5 to October 13. The festival showed films like After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield, and Bugonia, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. HIFF was founded in 1992 and Alec has been a member of the board since 2005.

© Getty Images All the Baldwin brothers got into acting

Who is Stephen Baldwin?

In the car with Alec was his little brother Stephen. Like Alec, Stephen's an actor. He starred in Born on the Fourth of July, 8 Seconds, and The Usual Suspects. Stephen married Kennya Deodato in 1990. The couple are parents to two daughters – Alaia Baldwin, 32, and Hailey Bieber, 28. Of course, Hailey is extremely well known. The model is married to singer Justin Bieber, 31, and is mom to Jack Blues, one.

© Getty Stephen supported Alec during his involuntary manslaughter hearing

The Baldwins are a big family. Alec and Stephen have two other brothers – Daniel, 65, and William, 62, – and two sisters – Elizabeth, 69, and Jane, 60. They grew up on Long Island outside of New York City. And Stephen is not only a grandfather to Jack. His daughter Alaia has a daughter too, Iris.

© Instagram Stephen's grandson Jack lives in LA with is mom and dad

"Jack Blues, I think considering who the mom and dad are, this kid's gonna be cute and creative, so I'm looking forward to it," Stephen shared with Entertainment Tonight in January. "My first grandson is better than Special Forces. He's a little soldier in his own right already."