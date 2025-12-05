Inside Charli XCX's unexpected acting career as star moves full speed ahead with new movies including 100 Nights of Hero

Charli XCX is so much more than a singer. The 33-year-old Grammy winner is rapidly building her acting career. This year, she starred in both film and television, and is set to appear in even more in 2026.

"I am really enjoying my acting journey," Charli told Variety in August 2025. "I feel very, very inspired at the moment in that field, I feel unbelievably creative, and I only ever want to do things that inspire me and make me feel energized."

100 Nights of Hero

The singer starred in the film 100 Nights of Hero, which premiered in September 2025, alongside Emma Corrin and Nicholas Galitzine. Charli played a bride who didn't get many speaking lines, but showed off her long locks and many jewel-toned gowns.

© Getty Images Charli won three Grammys in 2025, all for her work on BRAT

Charli's first leading role was in September's ERUPCJA – a film about the romance between a Polish florist and a British tourist. The film, directed by Pete Ohs, is described as quirky and stands out among the many other musicians flock to. The singer traveled to Warsaw to film ERUPCJA.

"[Charli] definitely got recognized a bunch of times," Pete told Variety in October 2024. "She was always really sweet. She took selfies with many a Polish fan …" Her presence in Poland alerted many of the secret project she was taking on. But Charli wanted to work with Pete.

© @charli_xcx Charli collaborated with Velvet Underground’s John Cale for a Wuthering Heights music video

"The way [Pete] talked about making his films felt akin to making an album and the chance meeting also felt equivalent to the conversational and spontaneous nature of his film making," Charli explained.

Charli XCX, Wuthering Heights, and Overcompensating

The singer isn't just shifting into acting. Her career in film also includes composing and producing. Charli is collaborating with Emerald Fennell on her upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights. The singer created an album with the same name for the film. And the trailer for the film, which you can watch below, is set to her newest single, "Chains of Love."

© Getty Images Outside of her career, Charli married her longtime boyfriend George Daniel on July 19

"I got a call from Emerald last Christmas asking whether I would consider working on a song for her adaptation of Wuthering Heights," Charli wrote in a statement in November. "I read the script and immediately felt inspired so Finn Keane and I began working on not just one but many songs that we felt connected to the world she was creating."

She continued: "After being so in the depths of my previous album I was excited to escape into something entirely new, entirely opposite. When I think of Wuthering Heights I think of many things. I think of passion and pain. I think of England. I think of the Moors, I think of the mud and the cold. I think of determination and grit."

© Getty Images for Magnum Next year, Charli is set to star in the psychological thriller, The Gallerist

This summer, Charli guest starred in Overcompensating, a comedy starring Benito Skinner that she executive produced and music produced. She was deeply involved in the show, and helped the comedy musical background be set to some of the most iconic pop songs in history.

"Overall, compared to shows where we do get a lot of denials [from musicians]," music supervisor Jen Malone told Variety of the benefits of working with Charli. "I think this one was pretty easy."