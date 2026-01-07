Jessica Alba lists Danny Ramirez as one of her 'favorite things' amid romantic getaway

Jessica Alba rang in the New Year with a rare glimpse of her blossoming romance with Marvel actor Danny Ramirez, whom she has been linked to since May 2025. The mom of three took to Instagram to share a clip of the pair eating at a Japanese restaurant as they smiled and laughed at each other.

As Jessica looked towards the camera, Danny lovingly kissed her cheek before the video ended. The following slide featured a quote from Case Kenny that read: "Spend more time with people who make you laugh easily. They remind you that life isn't supposed to feel so heavy."

The Honey star also included photos of herself lying by the beach in an animal print bikini, a clip of a fireworks display, and several culinary delights from her getaway. "Easing into the first Monday of the new year feeling recharged, grounded & present," she wrote in the caption.

"Grateful for a dreamy final week of '25 filled with a few of my favorite things. Forever memories locked – heart full + soul open and ready for 2026."

Danny sweetly commented on Jessica's post, simply writing: "Hermosa", which is Spanish for "beautiful". Jessica's fans rushed to the comment section to share the love, with one declaring her to be "gorgeous!" and another sharing: "I'm really here for this energy Jessica!"

2025 was a year of change for Jessica, who announced her split from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, in January. She shared with E! News that her main priority was being present for her three children, Honor, Haven and Hayes, in the wake of their divorce.

"I'm definitely trying to have fun and feel good and feel full, but also wanting my kids to feel full," she explained. "They're my number one priority. So as long as they're happy and they're good and they're healthy, we're all good."

The 44-year-old praised her son Hayes for adapting to "so many new changes" in a sweet birthday tribute on January 1, alluding to her divorce from Cash.

"My Hayesie, my sweet, bright, fun, hilarious Hayes," she wrote in the caption. "Eight years ago, early in the morning on NYE, you arrived. Time has flown by, yet it has paused on so many beautiful moments with you. Watching you grow into the coolest lil dude ever has been one of the greatest experiences of my life."

She continued: "I love that you are bilingual and have such compassion and empathy for anyone who might feel different in any way or circumstance. I've admired how you have stepped into this year with so much bravery, never allowing the unknown to swallow or paralyze you, but being courageous in the face of so many new changes."

"I am tremendously proud of you and love you in this lifetime and all lifetimes forevermore. Happy Birthday, my baby boy!" she concluded. Despite their divorce, Jessica and Cash have reunited several times for family events and appear to have maintained a friendship.

When asked his opinion on Jessica's romance with Danny by TMZ, Cash simply responded: "I'm happy for her. I don't know him, but he seems like a good guy."