In memoriam: celebrities who have sadly passed away in 2020

kobe-bryant-and-gigi
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna

The tragic deaths of basketball icon Kobe Bryant, 41 and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna shocked sport fans and celebrities alike across the globe in January. The LA Lakers player died alongside his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash in California, whilst travelling to a basketball training session. Kobe, who had retired from basketball in 2016, is considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time, winning All-Star NBA champion 18 times.

He leaves behind wife Vanessa and their three other daughters Capri, Natalia and Bianka. Outpourings of love and disbelief at their sudden deaths were shared online, including tributes from former President Barack Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio, John Legend and Usain Bolt. Close friend and fellow basketball star LeBron James said: "I'm not ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!"

kirk-douglas-in-spartacus
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Kirk Douglas

In February, Michael Douglas sadly announced the passing of his father Kirk Douglas, who died aged 103. The Fatal Attraction star took to Instagram to write: "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas."

nicholas-parsons-new
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Nicholas Parsons

Broadcaster Nicholas Parsons died aged 96 in hospital following a short illness. An actor and presenter, Nicholas is best remembered for hosting television game show Sale of the Century and radio programme Just A Minute. In 2004 he received an OBE for his services to drama and broadcasting, before receiving a CBE in 2014 for charitable services.

Graham Norton mourned the loss of the show business legend on Twitter, tweeting: "The sound of the final whistle. Nicholas Parsons was truly the kindest and most generous person I've ever worked with. His continued delight at being a part of show business should be an inspiration to us all! Huge love to his wife Annie and his whole family."

terry jones
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Terry Jones

The British comedy world mourned the loss of Terry Jones, who died aged 77 in January, having suffered from dementia. The Welsh actor and director was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2016. Terry was a founding member of the comedy group Monty Python, starring in many of their popular television sketches and directing the infamous 1979 film Life of Brian.

Fellow Python Sir Michael Palin said: "Terry was one of my closest, most valued friends. He was kind, generous, supportive and passionate about living life to the full. He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian - writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children's author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have."

edd byrnes
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Edd Byrnes

Actor Edd Byrnes died of natural causes aged 87 at his home in Santa Monica, California in January. Grease fans will fondly remember Edd as Vince Fontaine in the hit 1978 movie. He also starred in Charlie's Angels, Married With Children and in 77 Sunset Strip as Kookie.

His son Logan, 54, announced the news on Twitter, writing: "He was an amazing man and one of my best friends. His is the story of an ambitious young kid who, in his 20s drove out to Hollywood from New York City with a few hundred dollars and a dream of making it big in the entertainment business."

Harry Hains
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Harry Hains

American Horror Story actor Harry Hains died at the age of 27 in January. Harry, who had been acting since 2013, was best known for appearing as Boy in season 5 of American Horror Story's Hotel. He also starred in Netflix's The OA drama. The sad news was confirmed by his mother, fellow actress and Neighbours and V star Jane Badler, who wrote on Instagram: "He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time… I will miss you, Harry, every day of my life."

derek acorah
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Derek Acorah

Derek Acorah, the TV psychic and former Celebrity Big Brother star, died aged 69 in January. Derek, best remembered for his appearances on Most Haunted, died in hospital from sepsis and pneumonia.

In a Facebook tribute, his wife of 24 years Gwen said: "Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I'm devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness. Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me - I can never thank you enough."

derek fowlds
Photo: © Rex
8/10

Derek Fowlds

Actor Derek Fowlds died aged 82 in hospital after suffering from pneumonia in January. He was known to millions for playing Bernard Woolley in Yes Minister and Oscar Blaketon for 18 years in ITV police drama Heartbeat. Actor Larry Lamb tweeted: "A dear old colleague passed on today ..Derek Fowlds was a truly lovely man and a fantastic actor .. my condolences to all his family and friends…a REAL legend."

stephen clements
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

Stephen Clements

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Clements, 47, passed away suddenly at the beginning of January. The dad-of-two started his radio presenting career on Citybeat, going on to host Q Radio's Breakfast Show for seven years, before landing his "job of a lifetime" at the BBC. Amongst those who paid tribute was Eamonn Holmes who tweeted: "No more chats @radiostephen.... I'll miss you, your listeners will miss you. My Heartfelt condolences to your family. A lesson for us all to live life because we don't know how long it will last. Sad, sad times. How can you be gone? #RIP"

silvio-horta
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Silvio Horta

Silvio Horta, the creator of hit show Ugly Betty, died aged 45. According to reports, the writer and director died by suicide. Actress America Ferrera, who played lead character Betty on the show, shared a message about Silvio on Instagram, writing: "I'm stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta's death. His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy and light. I'm thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now - and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply."

