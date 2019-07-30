During these uncertain times we could all use a pick-me-up, and what better way to lift your spirits then spending time with your beloved pet? It seems celebrities think no differently, and many are enjoying spending quality time with their family and furry friends while in lockdown.
Whether it's taking them out for a once-a-day form of exercise, or playing with them in the garden, these celebs are no doubt lapping up every second with their animals. Take a look at our gallery of celebrities and the pets they're staying at home with including Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and more…
Holly Willoughby
In 2016, the TV presenter welcomed two adorable kittens, Teddy and Bluebell, following the death of her pet cat Roxy. Holly will no doubt be loving the extra time at home with her felines, and this picture of one of her gorgeous ragdoll cats shows the close bond they have.