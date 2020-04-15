COVID-19 has seen us all change our way of life in recent months. Social distancing, lockdown measures and closures of "non-essential" shops have become commonplace. Since the virus was labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, it has spread to at least 185 countries and territories, with 1.9million cases recorded globally. And it can affect any one of us, including celebrities, royals and politicians. Let's take a look at some of those famous faces who have shared their coronavirus symptoms and experiences…
Rita Wilson
American actress Rita Wilson was among the first wave of celebrities to reveal a positive test result for the virus. Initially quarantined in Australia, where she was staying with husband Tom Hanks who also tested positive, Rita has since given her first interview since recovering from COVID-19. Speaking on The Talk with Gayle King, the 63-year-old revealed that her fever reached "close to 39C", she said: "I felt extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched, and then the fever started." She added that she had suffered "chills like I never had before".
Rita was given malaria drug chloroquine, which so far has no scientific evidence to prove it works against the virus, which "had extreme side effects". "I can only tell you that I don't know if the drug worked or if it was just time for my fever to break, but my fever did break," she added. Although she was left "completely nauseous" and unable to walk. "My muscles felt very weak," she said. "I think people have to be very considerate about that drug. We don't really know if it's helpful in this case."