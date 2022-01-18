﻿
25 Photos | Celebrities

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings

The stars you never knew were related

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
You're reading

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings

1/25
Next

Will Smith celebrates his mother's birthday - and his own wins as well
25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
1/25

These famous faces tend to dominate the headlines on a frequent basis, but what about their brothers and sisters? Some celebrity siblings are very well known, such as Beyoncé's sister Solange and Chris Hemsworth's brother Liam, but what about Gwyneth Paltrow's brother, who is a Hollywood director, or Julia Roberts' sister Lisa?

MORE: 7 heartwarming photos of celebrity dads kissing their children

HELLO! has taken a look at some celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Gary Oldman and Kylie Minogue – and their equally famous siblings...

Kaley Cuoco and Briana

Kaley Cuoco's younger sister Briana went viral after she appeared on The Voice USA back in 2013, making headlines the world over with her incredible rendition of Lady Gaga's You & I.

Loading the player...
2/25

Gigi and Bella Hadid

These famous sisters are prominent figures in the land of runway fashion! They often appear in shows together – and are known for having a close bond. They also have a younger brother called Anwar as well as two older half-sisters, Marielle and Alana, from their father's side.

MORE: Gigi Hadid releases gorgeous new selfie with baby daughter - and we love it!

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Instagram
3/25

Gary Oldman and Laila Morse

Although many know the actress's stage name, Laila Morse, few probably realise that her real name is Maureen Oldman. The EastEnders star, who is famed for playing Big Mo, is in fact the older sister of this Hollywood legend.

Keep clicking for more photos...

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
4/25

Victoria Beckham and Louise Adams

Victoria Beckham's sister Louise Adams was once an actress and model before giving it up to lead a life out of the spotlight.

GALLERY: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in pictures

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
5/25

Harry and Gemma Styles

The One Direction star with his stunning sister Gemma Styles, who is a writer and journalist with a massive social media following.

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
6/25

Ben and Casey Affleck

Oscar winner Ben Affleck shares the big screen with his younger brother Casey, who was nominated for his own Oscar for his role in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford – in which he starred alongside Brad Pitt. He also worked with his brother Ben in Ocean's Eleven.

MORE: Oops! 6 TV stars who accidentally broke social distancing rules on air

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
7/25

Penelope Cruz and Monica

Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz had her second baby just months apart from her fellow actress and sister Monica, and the duo designers created collections together for Spanish retail giant Mango back in 2007. Monica even acted as her sister's body double in Pirates of the Caribbean, when Penelope was pregnant with her first child.

READ: 7 Netflix shows that everyone is watching right now

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
8/25

Zoe and Emily Deschanel

Zoe Deschanel's older sister Emily starred in Cold Mountain alongside Jude Law and Nicole Kidman.

MORE: Where is BBC's His Dark Materials filmed? Everything you need to know

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
9/25

Hilary and Haylie Duff

In 2006 sisters Hilary and Haylie Duff starred together in the film Material Girls.

MORE: Everything you need to know about hit show Succession

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
10/25

Dakota and Elle Fanning

Dakota Fanning's younger sister Elle has become a Hollywood star in her own right after featuring in Steven Speilberg's Super 8.

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
11/25

James and David Franco

James Franco's brother Dave made his acting debut in TV programme 7th Heaven and has now progressed to playing big Hollywood roles.

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
12/25

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal have been involved in the film industry since they were young, regularly visiting their father, film-director Stephen Gyllanhaal on set.

MORE: 9 outfits we want to steal from Succession's Shiv Roy

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
13/25

Liam and Chris Hemsworth

Brothers Liam and Chris Hemsworth have both become stars on the big screen since moving to America from their native Australia.

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
14/25

Vanessa and Stella Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens is very close to her younger sister Stella, regularly taking her to Hollywood events and premieres.

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
15/25

Kate and Oliver Hudson

Children to Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn, Kate and Oliver obviously inherited their parents' star talent as they have both become successful actors.

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
16/25

Scarlett and Hunter Johansson

Hunter Johansson has become a red-carpet regular, often attending premieres with his superstar sister.

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
17/25

Nicole and Antonia Kidman

Nicole Kidman's sister Antonia has made a name for herself as hard hitting journalist and TV presenter in Australia.

MORE: 7 amazing new Christmas films to watch on Netflix

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
18/25

Beyoncé and Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles used to write music for her famous sister Beyoncé but now has her own music career.

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
19/25

Sienna and Savannah Miller

Sienna and Savannah Miller have their own clothing line Twenty8Twelve together.

READ: Where are the child stars of Hocus Pocus now?

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
20/25

Kylie and Dannii Minogue

Australian beauties Kylie and Dannii Minogue had their big breaks on the Australian TV show Neighbours, since then they have both gone on to enjoy successful music careers.

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
21/25

Gwyneth and Jake Paltrow

While his older sister Gwyneth is well-known for her work in front of the camera, Jake Paltrow prefers to sit behind the camera as a film director.

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
22/25

Julia and Lisa Roberts

Raising Helen actress Lisa Roberts is sister to Oscar winner Julia and aunt to up-and-coming actress Emma Roberts.

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
23/25

Sofia and Sandra Vergara

Sofia's sister Sandra Vergara is also an actress and model and has starred in 2011 film Fright Night.

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
24/25

Emma and Alex Watson

Alex Watson featured in Burberry's 2010 Spring/Summer campaign with his famous sister Emma.

25 celebrities and their well-known siblings
Photo: © Getty Images
25/25

Owen and Luke Wilson

The two Wilson brothers, Owen and Luke, launched their careers together writing and starring in the film Bottle Rocket in 1996. The pair reunited professionally in 2005 to feature in The Wendall Baker Story directed by third brother Andrew.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back