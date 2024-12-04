Inside Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's complicated relationship

They were one of 2024's most beloved it-couples- seemingly a match made in Hollywood heaven.

Pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter and Irish film darling Barry Keoghan first met back in 2023, and sparks flew instantly. They sent fans into a frenzy with Sabrina's constant references to her boyfriend in her lyrics and Barry's staunch support of his girlfriend at her shows, with some crowning them the year's cutest couple.

However, the on-and-off-again pair shared a complicated relationship, with frequent reports surfacing that the couple had split; this was disproven time and again, like when Barry would appear at one of Sabrina's shows, or when they would attend a red-carpet event together.

Sabrina and Barry have reportedly split for good, according to a report from People on December 3, although neither camp has confirmed the news. In tribute to the couple that sent the internet into a tailspin, let's take a look back at their year-long relationship- including everything from their first meeting to how Barry reacted to Sabrina's Grammy noms.

Barry Keoghan is a proud boyfriend during Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set

December 3, 2024: Reports surface that the pair have split

© Instagram

According to People, the couple have split for good this time, although neither Sabrina nor Barry have confirmed the news.

November 8: Barry reacts to Sabrina's Grammy surprise

When asked about Sabrina's six Grammy nominations for her latest album, Barry couldn't stop gushing about the incredible achievement. "Brilliant, brilliant. I know, absolutely brilliant, six nominations! I'm really, really happy for her...I gotta get on the phone soon," he said on The Jess Cagle Show.

"Don't put me on the spot, lads," he continued. "I don't know anyone who works as hard, you know. I'm in awe of her, watching her work and her commitment and the standards that she sets."

October 10, 2024: Sabrina references Barry in her show

© Kevin Mazur

During Sabrina's North Carolina show on her Short N' Sweet tour, she cheekily referenced her boyfriend in the song "Juno", changing the lyrics from "I hear you knocking baby come on up" to "I hear you knocking Barry come on up". Barry was all smiles at the show as he supported the 25-year-old.

October 6, 2024: Sabrina talks all things "Please Please Please"

Sabrina explained her decision to include Barry in the "Please Please Please" music video, which sent fans into a frenzy at the time. The song seemingly referenced the 32-year-old, with lyrics like "I heard that you're an actor".

"I, genuinely- like, a not-even-biased opinion- I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me, in a chair," she told CBS. "And he was so excited about it."

July 6, 2024: Barry stars in Sabrina's new music video

Sabrina and Barry broke the internet when the music video for her single "Please Please Please" hit screens worldwide. The Saltburn actor plays a criminal who continues to land in jail for his crimes, while his girlfriend, played by Sabrina, continues to bail him out.

May 11, 2024: Barry throws Sabrina a birthday party

Sabrina celebrated her birthday at a bar in Brooklyn with a party thrown by Barry; after she posted a slew of birthday photos, her boyfriend took to the comments to send his love, simply writing "x".

May 6, 2024: They make their Met Gala debut

© Kevin Mazur/MG24

The couple made it Met Gala official when they appeared together at the famous fashion event in New York City. Sabrina donned an eye-catching black gown with a bright blue drop skirt, and Barry wore a brown velvet suit complete with a top hat and old-fashioned neck scarf.

April 12, 2024: The pair look loved up at Coachella

Fans were in a frenzy during Coachella weekend when Barry came out to support his girlfriend's set at the famous music festival. He stood apart from the crowd while Sabrina performed her hits, dressed in matching Burberry shorts and a handkerchief he tied around his face.

Barry was spotted sweetly filming Sabrina as any proud boyfriend would do, and the singer even referenced him in her famously explicit "Nonsense" outro. A day later, they were spotted dancing up a storm in the crowd alongside Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce during rapper Ice Spice's set.

March 10, 2024: The pair attend the Oscars after-party together

© Getty

Sabrina and Barry finally confirmed their romance to the world when they were snapped together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, coyly holding their palms over their mouths while the "Espresso" singer wrapped her arm around her boyfriend's shoulder.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the handmade friendship bracelet Barry sported, which had Sabrina's name written on it alongside a heart-shaped bead. The bracelet trend took off with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour after it became a tradition to make the jewelry using song titles and lyrics; Sabrina opened for Taylor on her tour.

March 3, 2024: Barry supports Sabrina at the Eras Tour

The father of one was ever the supportive boyfriend when he watched Sabrina open for Taylor in Singapore. Barry sported a red bomber jacket and baseball cap as he sweetly smiled at Sabrina, beaming with pride at her incredible performance.

February 12, 2024: The couple head out for date night

The couple headed out for date night to Los Angeles restaurant Delilah; they looked effortlessly cool with Sabrina in a black minidress and knee-high boots while Barry wore a red bomber jacket with brown trousers and a plain white tee.

February 4, 2024: Sabrina and Barry get cozy at the Grammys after-party

Despite hitting the red carpet of W Magazine's Grammys after-party separately, the couple were snapped jokingly trying to hide their identities from the photographer inside the event. While Barry held his hand over his mouth, Sabrina sat beside him with a champagne coupe obscuring her face.

January 13, 2024: The pair hit up an art gallery in LA

Sabrina and Barry were spotted during date night as they hit a Los Angeles art gallery, twinning in matching black outfits.

December 2, 2023: Sabrina and Barry are first spotted together

It seems that the pair hit it off after their first meeting; they were spotted together in Los Angeles on a date just over a month later, with Sabrina donning a black trench coat and the actor wearing a simple sweater and black pants.

September 28, 2023: The pair meet at Paris Fashion Week

© Getty

The pair reportedly met at the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week; Sabrina all but confirmed this months later in the lyrics to her song "Bed Chem", singing "I was in a sheer dress the day that we met/We were both in a rush, we talked for a sec" and referring to the "cute boy with the white jacket/And the thick accent".