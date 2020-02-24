The Queen's personal Scotch pancake recipe revealed - and it sounds delicious! The monarch shared her baking tips with President Eisenhower

If you're going to make pancakes this Shrove Tuesday, they might as well be the Queen's pancakes, right? Her Majesty revealed her own personal recipe for Scotch pancakes, known as drop scones, in a letter published in a book called Letters of Note by author Shaun Usher in 2013. The monarch sent the letter to former American President Dwight Eisenhower when she was just 34, along with some of her baking tips. The then-president and his wife Marnie had visited the Queen at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, and it seems the president was so taken with the monarch's baking that she decided to share her recipe with him.

"Dear Mr President," wrote the Queen. "Seeing a picture of you in today's newspaper, standing in front of a barbecue grilling quail, reminded me that I had never sent you the recipe of the drop scones which I promised you at Balmoral. I hope you will find them successful."

Her royal recipe for scones for 16 is as follows: Beat together 2 eggs, 4 tbsp of caster sugar and 1 tsp of milk; add 4 tsp of plain flour, a second tsp of milk, two tsp of bicarbonate of soda and 3 tsp of cream of tartar.

"Finally, you should fold in 2 tbsps of melted butter, " added the monarch.

The Queen with US president Dwight D Eisenhower at a White House State banquet in 1957

The Queen – who didn't need the likes of The Great British Bake Off to get her rustling up her own royal treats at home – also included her personal baking tips. She wrote: "Though the quantities are for 16 people, when there are fewer, I generally put in less flour and milk, but use the other ingredients as stated."

"I have also tried using golden syrup or treacle instead of only sugar and that can be very good, too."

The Queen also advised: "I think the mixture needs a great deal of beating while making, and shouldn't stand about too long before cooking."

Hands up who's trying Her Majesty's Scotch pancake recipe on Tuesday!