Where to buy an outdoor pizza oven - get inspired by the the Beckhams, Jamie Oliver & John Torode

For those lucky enough to have a garden or some outdoor space, isolation is the perfect time to dine al fresco. The sun is shining, and while we can’t leave the house, we can enjoy an outdoor BBQ - or take a leaf out of celebrities’ books and invest in an outdoor pizza oven for the ultimate treat.

Pizza oven sales have been on the increase, and Victoria Beckham first alerted us to the trend when she shared a picture of daughter Harper cooking in front of one. Victoria captioned the post, "Sunny kisses from Harper Seven," as her daughter made lunch at the island in the middle of the room, but it was behind her that there was a large built-in concrete pizza oven complete with logs of wood for firing.

And she’s not the only one. Masterchef judge John Torode fired up some charcoal in his Morsø outdoor oven, which retails for £999, to enjoy a relaxing evening at home with wife Lisa Faulkner. Sharing a photo on Instagram recently of his pricey accessory, John wrote: "It’s pizza night and the @morsouk is fired up with the wonderful @whittleandflamecharcoal. All sustainable. Great flavour and kind to the environment."

Luckily, you don’t have to spend celebrity prices to get a gorgeous pizza oven worthy of your favourite restaurant. These are the best ones available to buy online now:

BillyOh pizza oven, £219, Amazon

Wood fired oven, £649, Amazon

Wood fired pizza oven, £375, Amazon

Dome-shaped pizza oven, £419.99, Wayfair

PizzaRing set, £139, Amazon

