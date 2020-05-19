Cameron Diaz is not only a talented actress, but an incredible cook too! The Charlie's Angels star was the envy of many after sharing a picture of her tasty looking breakfast tacos this week, and even gave her top tip on how to make them extra crispy. The Hollywood star had piled her homemade tacos with avocado, salsa, and salad, and wrote alongside the image: "I do love me some breakfast tacos… and yes that is the perfect amount of crisp you are seeing on the edge of the tortilla – that my friends can only be achieved with the perfect amount of butter and heat… which is how I'm living life these days."

Cameron Diaz shared a photo of her breakfast tacos

Fans were quick to comment on the food post, and many were divided over Cameron's decision to use butter on her tacos. One wrote: "Butter on tortilla? Oh gosh," while another commented: "I so love Cameron Diaz but cooking tacos with butter is a major no!" However, others were keen to try out the combination, with one follower commenting: "Butter and heat – love," while a fourth added: "I use olive oil to achieve my crispiness and hadn't even thought of butter! Will try, thanks!"

The Hollywood star is isolating at home with husband Benji Madden and daughter Raddix

Cameron enjoys nothing more than spending time in the kitchen and recently opened up about her passion for cooking in April during an Instagram Live with her friend Katherine Power. The mother-of-one opened up about her refusal to waste any food, and admitted that she saves any leftovers on her plate for a new meal the following day. Cameron revealed that this mentality stemmed from her childhood, where she grew up learning how to make the most out of ingredients, even if they were out of date.

During the lockdown, Cameron is enjoying spending quality time with husband Benji Madden and their baby daughter Raddix, who they welcomed at the end of December. During her chat with Katherine, the doting mum revealed that having her daughter had helped her prepare for the lockdown, saying: "I have basically been in quarantine already as I have a three-month-old." The star is not only looking after her daughter, but many animals too, at her LA mansion. "All I'm doing here at the moment is keeping things alive!" she joked.

