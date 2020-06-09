10 of the best kitchen gadgets under £15 that will transform your kitchen (and your life) These unique products will save you precious time and energy - and they won't cost you an arm and a leg

Love gadgets? Saving time and energy – while making your kitchen look super cool in the process – can never be a bad thing, right? We scoured Amazon for the latest products and gizmos that will transform your kitchen and make those #firstworldcookingproblems disappear. Read on for 10 of the best kitchen gadgets under £15 - from the coolest sponge holder you've ever seen, from the most genius egg yolk separator on the planet. We promise you you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them.

Make perfectly shaped poached eggs – or use to microwave – with no mess. These funky-looking silicone poachers also come with a lifetime guarantee!

Egg poacher cups, £7.97, Amazon

Not only does this holder dry your cutlery with minimal mess, it looks like a cute lil' elephant – the water comes out of its trunk.

Monkey business jumbo cutlery drainer, £14.90, Amazon

Avoid those yucky brown edges and keep your cut avocado fresh for longer. This pack of two has a small and large so all sizes are catered for.

Avocado Huggers, £10.51, Amazon

Now you can make restaurant-standard crinkly fries – or even use it on carrots and cucumber to jazz up your veg.

Crinkle cutter, £8.99, Amazon

Fits all sizes of pans and makes straining your pasta easy peasy. No more accidentally scalding your fingers or tipping it into the sink.

Silicone clip-on strainer, £9.99, Amazon

How cute is this? Put your sponge to bed for a rest after it’s worked hard doing the washing up.

Clean dreams kitchen sponge holder, £13.41, Amazon

You can make delicious French omelettes in the microwave in minutes. Now there’s no excuse for an unhealthy breakfast.

Microwave omelette maker, £14.99, Amazon

Genius way to separate egg yolks with one tiny squeeze with zero mess. Arguably the best £2.50 you’ll ever spend.

Egg yolk separator, £2.50, Amazon

If you never manage to calculate the right amount of spaghetti to cook, this is the answer to your problems. Shows you the exact amount for one to four people. Smart!

Spaghetti portion measurer, £2.58, Amazon

Forget about regular baking paper, these non-stick mats are reusable and the silicone material distributes heat evenly for consistent results.

Silicone baking mats, £13.99, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.