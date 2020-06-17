Christine Lampard's daily diet revealed: what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner See exactly what the Loose Women star eats and when

Loose Women panellist Christine Lampard eschews fad diets for a more sustainable and realistic approach. She knows that while some days you might smash staying on track with three nutritious and nourishing meals (and maybe even a workout for good measure), others you're practically set up for failure. It's life. Put the two together and Christine's overall diet helps her maintain both a healthy shape and mind. Here’s everything she eats on an average day.

What does Christine Lampard eat for breakfast?

In an interview with the Telegraph, Christine said, "I generally follow the motto of eating like a king, then a prince, then a pauper, as the day goes on, and I need a good breakfast." She went on to describe her usual go-to: caramelised cherry tomatoes on toast with grilled bacon and two poached eggs, plus coffee. She has also been following Joe Wicks aka The Body Coach's recipes during the coronavirus pandemic.

His breakfast recipes include everything from sweet potato hash browns to protein pancakes, while Christine took to Instagram to show off her banana bread. She doesn't always go for the healthy option, though. Speaking on The One Show, she previously shared her love for the Ulster fry – a traditional Irish take on the English fry-up, complete with soda bread, potato bread and black pudding.

What does Christine Lampard eat for lunch?

When she's busy presenting, time is of the essence for Christine. She opts for quick and easy concoctions including a jacket potato, which she usually tops with cheese. She has also shared photos of the finished product from her friend's wheaten bread recipe, which we're sure would make for a delicious sandwich.

A recent post on Instagram revealed that she also looks to chef Annabel Karmel for recipes. Her lunchtime creations include seared tuna salad and mozzarella, tomato and pesto paninis.

What does Christine Lampard eat for dinner?

Variety seems to be the key to Christine's dinners. She has shared photos of everything from a creamy chicken and mushroom pie to a Sunday roast, while Christine and her husband Frank Lampard are also partial to a takeaway on the weekends. During the coronavirus pandemic, Frank also whipped up a few BBQs for the family, including a selection of meat and salads.

What does Christine Lampard snack on?

What with a one-year-old daughter to look after and an ever-growing presenting career, Christine needs all the energy she can get. She turns to bananas, which provide a slow release of carbs throughout the day, as well as carrot sticks and hummus.

