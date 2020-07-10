9 egg making gadgets we found on Amazon to get you excited for breakfast These genius gadgets and tools will help you cook eggs-cellent eggs – trust us, we're not yoking!

Eggs – absolutely delicious, whether you like them scrambled, hard-boiled or poached. But cooking then to perfection can sometimes be tricky – not to mention messy! But never fear, there are a number of genius egg gadgets out there (some of which you probably didn’t know existed) that will make your life easier and help you crack the secret (get it?) to cooking perfect eggs every time. From egg yolk separators, colour-changing hard-boiled egg timers and perfect poachers we’ve rounded up the best – and they’re all available on Amazon.

RELATED: 15 of the best kitchen gadgets under £15 that will transform your kitchen (and your life)

Colour-changing egg timer

KitchenCraft boiled egg timer with colour-changing heat sensor, £3.99 Amazon

Throw this innovative boiled egg timer in the pan with your eggs and it changes colour to show how done they are. Easy-to-read markers show when your eggs are soft, medium or hard-boiled. And it’s totally safe – made of food-safe polyresin and comes with a 12-month guarantee.

5 star review rating: 81%

Top review: "Can't live without this. How did I ever boil eggs before I used one of these?"

The ultimate boiled egg cup holder

KitchenCraft colourworks set of 4 egg cups, £7.04, Amazon

Once you have the perfect boiled egg, you need the perfect egg cup, right? Look no further. These non-slip holders are the perfect egg cushion, they’re made of European grade food-safe silicone and come with a 12-month guarantee.

5 star review rating: 71%

Top review: "We love these. Excellent quality, Non slip, stackable and dishwasher safe. No chance of knocking them over which is a bonus! Pretty colours too and If you drop them they don't break, Perfect!"

Perfect fried egg ring molds

Egg rings, £7.45, Amazon

Simply crack your eggs directly into these heat-resistant silicone molds and you can easily make rounds of perfect fried eggs with no stress or mess.

5 star rating: 81%

Top review: "Brilliant product... although I ordered for eggs it's also amazing for making stacks of pancakes ... the handles make it so easy and mess-free and it never leaks out from under the mould like others I've purchased before this is by far the best quality."

Egg poacher cups

Kitchen discovery egg poaching cups 4 pack, £7.99, Amazon

These funky-looking silicone poachers make the trickiest way of cooking eggs easy peasy. Make perfectly shaped poached eggs – or use to microwave – with no mess.

5 star rating: 61%

Top review: "They make such 'neat' poached eggs. No wastage like when they go in water only. Just make sure you add a lid to a shallow pan, as the steam cooks the top part. I also added a tiny bit of butter to stop them sticking....then used a spoon to get them out...HIGHLY RECOMMENDED"

RELATED: 19 quirky bathroom gadgets I found on Amazon you didn't know existed - but will want immediately

Egg white and yolk separator

KitchenCraft egg separator tool, £3, Amazon

Bakers, or anyone who’s partial to an egg-white omelette will love this nifty egg separator. The days of fishing eggshells out of the bowl are over.

5 star rating: 77%

Top review: "An excellent and simple little piece of kitchen kit. Break the egg and pour it into the egg separator. The egg white drains through the slots in the side of the separator and the yolk is left behind. It is simple, it works and it takes a lot of the hassle out of making mayonnaise! It also goes through the dishwasher quite happily."

Omelette maker

Von Chef omelette maker, £19.99, Amazon

For easy omelettes in a matter of minutes, this is the ultimate egg gadget. It also doubles up as fried or scrambled egg maker. The non-stick cooking plates make it super easy to clean too.

5 star rating: 81%

Top review: "Best gadget we’ve bought in a LONG time. I was slightly sceptical, given the price, but this is just brilliant. It arrived promptly after a recommendation and was worth every penny.

I made a three-egg mix up with red pepper and cheese, and it was spot on - you wouldn't need more than three eggs to fill both sides happily."

Electric egg boiler

Arendo electric egg boiler, £23.85, Amazon

You can whip up breakfast eggs for the whole family with this six egg cooker, and it also has a keep-warm function – you'll feel like you're in a hotel! Just fill the base with water using the measuring jug provided, press the button, and it’ll beep when ready. And choose how you want your eggs – medium, soft or hard.

5 star rating: 79%

Top review: "Perfect eggs every time! Very easy to use. Very efficient use of energy compared to boiling. The eggs are much easier to peel than eggs boiled in a pan for some reason."

RELATED: Royal brunch! The Duchess of Cornwall's baked eggs recipe by son Tom Parker-Bowles

Egg slicer

Prestige stainless steel egg slicer, £5.50, Amazon

This stainless steel egg slicer is Amazon's top-rated. It easily cuts through boiled eggs, and can also be used for small fruits including kiwi and strawberries, and mushrooms and onion for salads.

5 star rating: 75%

Top review: "I'm really fussy about stuff like this. I don't care how cheap it is if it's meant to do something then I expect it to work as advertised. After years of buying more expensive makes just to have them fail a few weeks later I decided to take a chance on this. I'm glad I did, it's simple, easy to operate, sturdy, easy to clean and does the job perfectly every time. It's plastic but built to last."

Microwave Omelette maker

Lekue microwave omelette maker, £14.99, Amazon

You can make delicious French omelettes in the microwave using this silicone omellette maker. Simply beat two eggs, add your desired ingredients, pour in the mix and pop into the microwave for five minutes.

5 star rating: 70%

Top review: "Absolutely love this little beauty! Makes such quick fresh omelettes. Great for work! Bought one as a gift for my friend too! :) Cook it for 1 min on one side then flop it over and then another minute and it's done!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares her breakfast and snacks for the day

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.