David Beckham accompanies 'Princess' Harper as she takes on important role as Junior Zoo Keeper The duo visited Cotswolds Wildlife Park

David Beckham and daughter Harper are having a special first week of half-term. The duo spent Thursday together at the incredible Cotswold Wildlife Park where the youngster became a Junior Zoo Keeper for the day, and judging by all the pictures and clips shared by the proud dad, they both had the time of their lives.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham reveal beautiful home decoration plans

"So Harper became a Junior Zoo Keeper for the day thanks to Reggie at @cotswoldwildlifepark and with the help of Helen it was such a fun day for dad as well, meet Bell btw," he wrote alongside a clip of Harper bonding with a rhinoceros.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harper and dad David's exciting day at the zoo

The father-of-four later documented the whole day on his Instagram stories, and during Harper's busy day at work she got to feed the penguins, a tapir, capybaras, 'Shelby' the tortoise, the lemurs, which the youngest of the Beckham clan labelled "so cute", and even giraffes.

The duo later headed to the "farm" area and spent some time with the goats and helped clean out their enclosure as well as make sure they were all ok – something which made Harper a bit queasy.

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham's jaw-dropping £31million London home revealed

READ: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's incredible Miami penthouse

Harper had the best time meeting all kinds of animals

"They said if you are brave, you have to check their bums," David told Harper, who was standing next to a goat. The nine-year-old, however, was not convinced and cheekily told her dad: "I'm not brave!"

As the pair wrapped up their exciting day, they made sure they had gotten a gift for mum Victoria, who missed out on the outing.

Father and daughter enjoyed feeding the capybaras

Smiling broadly to the camera whilst holding out a big rhinoceros poo, David wrote across the image: "A little gift for mummy @victoriabeckham."

After changing out of their weatherproof clothing and sturdy footwear, Harper and David topped off their special day with an ice cream.

"Perfect ending to the perfect day. Mr Whippy's. Thank you @cotswoldwildlifepark," the former footballer wrote across a lovely snap of him and Harper.