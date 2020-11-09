When to book a Christmas supermarket delivery slot: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda & more How to get organised for Christmas dinner

With a national lockdown in place and COVID-19 cases currently high, many of us may opt to do our Christmas food shopping online this year.

The major British supermarkets all have different dates and information regarding their festive delivery services, so it can be tricky working out which store is the best option for you.

We've compiled a helpful guide to all the top supermarkets this Christmas: see when to order your food and how their systems work below...

MORE: All the supermarket rules to know for lockdown 2

Tesco

Tesco's online Christmas delivery slots are available to book from 13 November at 7am for the chain's Delivery Saver customers. Non delivery saver customers can book their Christmas food shop from 20 November at 7am.

Tesco has paused new sign-ups to their Delivery Saver pass to help their existing and vulnerable customers. They will reopen sign-ups when they can. The Delivery Saver pass hives customers free delivery on groceries (with a minimum spend) and priority access to prime time slots.

MORE: Supermarket opening hours during lockdown revealed: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and more

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's has a chart on their website with the following Christmas delivery slot information:

For delivery or collection on 20 December, book by 29 November.

For delivery or collection on 21 December, book by 30 November.

For delivery or collection on 22 December, book by 1 December.

For delivery or collection on 23 December, book by 2 December.

The chain has expanded their contactless Click & Collect service to over 300 locations and recommend this service if you find their Christmas delivery slots are booked up.

Asda

Christmas delivery and collection slots at Asda store are now open.

The chain states that customers need to book a suitable time between 21 and 23 December to be able to shop the food in their Christmas range.

Morrisons

Christmas food orders for delivery need to be booked by December 19 on Morrisons website.

Delivery Pass holders can book 2 deliveries between 20 and 24 December.

Ocado

Unfortunately, Ocado's Christmas delivery slots have now sold out.

If more become available, the Ocado's website releases them in early December, but they state they can’t guarantee this. If they do become available, the Christmas slot booking button will reappear.

Some of Ocado's Christmas products are only available for delivery during Christmas week (20th–24th December). The website states that customers will only see them as 'in stock' if you’re adding to, or editing a Christmas order, or adding to a non-Christmas order in late November/early December.

Smart Pass holders had priority access to Christmas slots and Ocado informed these customers about this in October.

MORE: How to secure an Ocado delivery slot for a vulnerable person during lockdown 2.0

Aldi

Aldi is now selling its Christmas food. The chain has released last order dates and times on their website.

Last order date and time for standard delivery: Wednesday 16th December

Last order date and time for next day / named day delivery: Monday 21st December at 7pm

Last order date and time for large-item delivery: Wednesday 16th December

M&S

Christmas food from M&S is available to order online by 5pm on 15 December, ready to collect in store from 22 December for Christmas, or 30 December for New Year.

Christmas Food to Order collection is available from the majority of their UK stores and is free of charge. Home delivery is not available.

Waitrose

Christmas food is available to order from Waitrose by 15 December.

Collect in-store with no minimum spend, or get free delivery when you spend £40 or more online.

Iceland

The chain's Christmas food is available to order now, with more from range on sale from 22 November.

Free next-day delivery is available when you spend £35 or more.