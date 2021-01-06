Tess Daly has shared a photo of her breakfast – and we're impressed by the Strictly Come Dancing star's healthy meal of choice!

Opting for nothing more than a grapefruit to start the day, Tess's morning meal might seem strict, but the presenter explained that she had treated herself to a "decadent" few weeks over Christmas.

Posting a photo of a juicy orange grapefruit sitting in a bowl on a colourful floral table mat, Tess wrote: "Morning! Getting back on the healthy starts after a couple of decadent weeks over Christmas. Sending good luck to everyone with the homeschooling. Ours starts today."

Christmas aside, Tess has previously revealed that she sticks to a healthy, balanced diet.

While she's admitted she's not a huge fan of exercising, the TV star does eat three healthy meals a day, and has previously revealed that breakfast plays a big part in her day.

Whether it's a lighter meal such as a smoothie or a more substantial breakfast such as porridge, the 51-year-old tends to kick off her day with at least some fruit.

"I start the day with porridge, blueberries and maple syrup, or I’ll purée some mango and throw in some banana slices, then sprinkle some granola and flaxseed on top," she told Health & Wellbeing.

She added: "I find if I start the day with good intentions i.e. eating a well-balanced and nourishing breakfast then I’m more likely to stick to healthy choices throughout the day.

"This is my fave home-made breakfast of low-fat Greek yoghurt, banana pecans, sprinkle of granola then blueberries and cinnamon."

But when she has more time at the weekends, she cooks up a tasty breakfast with her daughters – "I don’t swerve the pancakes or the homemade French toast!" she said.

