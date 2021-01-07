Why Jennifer Aniston's favourite salad became a Friends lunch tradition The former Friends star set a lunch trend with her co-stars

Actress Jennifer Aniston is known for her healthy Los Angeles lifestyle - a fan of clean living and daily exercise, she always looks fantastic.

When it comes to her midday meal, the star loves a nutritious salad. In fact, she is so into salads that Jennifer ate the same dish every day for 10 years while filming Friends - and so did her female co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow!

In a 2016 appearance on NBC's Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows, the Friends cast reunited together on screen, where Courteney revealed the trio's lunch ritual. "And we ate the same food: a Jennifer salad," she said.

MORE: Kate Middleton's favourite healthy lunch revealed – it's light, fresh and delicious!

Loading the player...

WATCH: A look inside Jennifer's amazing home

In a previous interview with The Los Angeles Times, Courteney explained: "Jennifer and Lisa and I ate lunch together every single day for 10 years. We always had the same thing - a Cobb salad. But it wasn't really a Cobb salad. It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don't know what. She has a way with food, which really helps."

MORE: 5 super-salads from celebrity chefs and nutritionists

Actresses Courteney, Lisa and Jennifer

More recently, Jennifer revealed another salad she likes for lunch, posting a snap of the dish on the Living Proof Instagram account in 2015. "My perfect salad – Bulgar, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, & pistachios," she captioned the photo.

These salads certainly sound scrumptious – just the thing for our lockdown work-from-home lunches when we're all out of ideas.

MORE: Warm Jersey Royal and seaweed salad recipe

Jennifer is a fan of bulgar salads

Bulgar is similar to couscous, which is so easy to make. You just pour over boiling water and let it expand for ten minutes, then add some butter or olive oil.

Garbanzo beans are actually chickpeas, which are available to buy tinned at the supermarket. Then add your chosen ingredients like Jennifer. We love the sound of the feta and pistachio combo!