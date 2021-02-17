18 of the best kitchen gadgets under £15 that will revolutionise your cooking

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you a fan of cooking gadgets? We scoured Amazon for the latest products and gizmos that will transform your kitchen and make those #firstworldcookingproblems disappear. Read on to discover 18 of the best kitchen gadgets under £15 - from the coolest sponge to a brilliant egg yolk separator and a genius way to keep your avocados fresh. We promise that you'll wonder how you ever lived without them.

HapiLeap retractable drawer organiser 4 pack, 12.80, Amazon

Maximise the space in your fridge and keep everything super organised with these sliding storage shelves. Nice!

Silicone baking mats, £11.99, Amazon

Forget about regular baking paper, these non-stick mats are reusable and the silicone material distributes heat evenly for consistent results.

Egg poacher cups, £6.95, Amazon

Make perfectly shaped poached eggs – or use to microwave – with no mess. These funky-looking silicone poachers also come with a lifetime guarantee so they're a must-have addition to your cooking tools.

Monkey business jumbo cutlery drainer, £14.90, Amazon

Not only does this holder dry your cutlery with minimal mess, it looks like a cute little elephant – the water comes out of its trunk.

Fruit stemmer, £14.99, Amazon

Love strawberries but hate the faff? This fruit and potato stemmer will be one of those 'how did I live without this for so long?' type items.

Teflon oven liner two-pack, £7.99, Amazon

These Teflon liners will help keep your oven pristine. They withstand temperatures of 260c degrees and can even go in the dishwasher, just slide them out and give them a clean when they get grimy.

Over the cabinet door waste basket, £4.29, Amazon

This waste basket can be clipped onto cupboard doors and drawers while you’re prepping ingredients to make cleaning up super easy. It’s a great space saver.

Joseph Joseph compact cutlery organiser, 14.99, Amazon

If you’re sick of your knives and forks rattling around, this cutlery drawer organiser is the solution to your problems. It’s stylish and it will save you plenty of space, and the upward slope of each section means removing the cutlery is easy as pie.

Phone stand, £11.39, Amazon

If you like to play tunes on your device while you’re cooking or use your phone to follow recipes, then this is a must! This top gadget comes in black or white.

Avocado Huggers, £10.51, Amazon

Avoid those yucky brown edges and keep your cut avocado fresh for longer. This pack of two food-huggers has a small and large so all sizes of avocado are catered for.

Crinkle cutter, £8.99, Amazon

Now you can make restaurant-standard crinkly fries – or even use it on carrots and cucumber to jazz up your veg with this crinkle cutter tool.

4 piece refrigerator pads, £6.29, Amazon

These handy fridge liners keep your food items from rolling around, and veg will be prevented sweating or causing leaks. You can even use them to line cutlery drawers or as placemats. And the best thing? When they need a wash you can take them out and either run them under the tap or put them in the dishwasher and they'll be good as new.

Silicone clip-on strainer, £8.99, Amazon

This silicone clip-on strainer is an amazing kitchen gadget to strain your pasta, fitting all size pans it is the perfect kitchen tool. No more accidentally scalding your fingers or tipping it into the sink.

Clean dreams kitchen sponge holder, £13.45, Amazon

How cute is this? Put your kitchen sponge to bed on this holder for a rest after it’s worked hard doing the washing up. It looks great next to the kitchen sink.

Microwave omelette maker, £14.99, Amazon

You can make delicious French omelettes in the microwave in minutes using this silicone omellette maker. Now there’s no excuse for an unhealthy breakfast.

Egg yolk separator, £7.97, Amazon

Is it a cute ornament? No, it's a genius way to separate egg yolks with zero mess. Put this egg yolk separator in your cart and it's arguably the best £7.97 you’ll ever spend.

Spaghetti portion measurer, £4.40, Amazon

If you never manage to calculate the right amount of spaghetti to cook, this kitchen gadget is the answer to your problems. The spaghetti portion measures you the exact amount for one to four people. Smart!

Partial to a hot chocolate? This handheld milk whisker is a complete game-changer, trust us. Turn your hot beverage from bog-standard to café worthy in seconds.

Handheld Milk Frother, £11.99, Amazon

