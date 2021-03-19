Emma Willis treated to THREE unbelievable birthday cakes - and our mouths are watering Happy belated birthday, Emma!

Emma Willis may have celebrated her 45th birthday in lockdown, but her husband Matt and their three children ensured she still had a memorable day - and that included not one or two but three birthday cakes!

Sharing a glimpse inside her celebrations on Thursday, her incredible fruits of the forest cheesecake and a long layered cake, covered in white chocolate sauce were hard to miss. The first delicious treat itself was topped with slices of apple and wild berries, boasting a thick biscuit base.

"We ate cake, then more cake," remarked Emma. The post then panned towards her third birthday cake - a heart-shaped Tiramisu dish. How lucky!

"Thanks for a beauty day baby," added the birthday girl. She then shared a snap of her husband during their bike ride, and remarked: "Thank you @mattjwillis for always going above and beyond to make me feel special. Even on a 10k bike ride and my legs seize up."

Emma and Matt are doting parents to Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine, and Trixie, four. The couple keep their children's faces hidden on social media, but occasionally share some lovely pictures from their family home.

Two of Emma's delicious birthday cakes

The TV star recently shared a snap with her kids in honour of Mother's Day. "No place I'd rather be... [heart emojis]," she wrote in the caption.

Last year, the couple were applauded for sharing a photo of their son Ace wearing a pink T-shirt and sporting longer hair.

Speaking with The Sun last week, Emma insisted that it is important to let children "explore" with their style.

She was also treated to Tiramisu

"I think it's a really individual, personal thing," she explained. "You know, my son likes what he likes, and far be it for me to stop him expressing himself or experimenting however he likes with clothes."

She added: "Let kids explore. Kids love exploring. And they don't just have to explore in the dirt with worms and spiders, they can explore with colour and clothes and hair. I just let him be him."

