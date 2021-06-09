TikTok users swear by this hot lettuce water hack to cure insomnia - and it works A natural sleep remedy that *actually* works

Who knew TikTok would be the answer to all our sleep-deprived prayers? If you've ever struggled to fall asleep – and let's be honest, who hasn't in this heatwave? - you'll love this TikTok hack that insomniacs swear by.

At HELLO!, we're a fan of the iconic Himalayan Salt Lamp for eased anxiety, the dreamy TikTok sunset lamp for your aesthetic bedroom goals and of course, TikTok's fake window trend that is enough to send even the most stubborn of sleepers into a deep sleep. But the latest trend doesn't involve a lamp. It's hot lettuce water.

Now before you scroll on, you might want to stick around because this unusual life hack really works – trust us.

Made viral by TikTok user @shapla_11, the original video has nearly two million likes. Taking viewers along for the journey of her nighttime routine, Shapla filmed herself brewing the bedtime remedy and drinking it. After a few minutes she checked in with fans: "Okay another update, lettuce has cr*ck because your sis is gone". AKA, she fell asleep.

Confirming the natural sleep hack really does work, TikTok users rushed to the comments to share their thoughts. One said: "My mum used to do this for me, boiled water and leave it in the pan for 5min on minimum heat, always worked for me and it's all natural!"

Another user agreed: "As a psychiatrist, medical doctor and neuroscientist I fully support this."

So what's the secret? The life hack is based on a 2017 study published in the journal Food Science and Biotechnology, which showed the high levels of lactucarium in lettuce can make you feel relaxed and sleepy.

Will you be trying this hot lettuce water sleep-hack?

According to sleep expert at Emma - The Sleep Company, Dr Verena Senn confirmed that there actually isn’t much data to support the idea that it helps you fall asleep. However, there are many protein-rich foods that we know can actually help you drift off.

"Eggs, kiwis and nuts all contain a small amount of an amazing amino acid known as tryptophan. Tryptophan is necessary for making proteins and other important molecules in your body, including melatonin- which is the sleep hormone." says Dr Senn.

"By helping your body to produce more melatonin, tryptophan can help you better regulate your circadian rhythm (our body clock), helping you to doze off. One key thing to remember is not to eat too close to bedtime; the later you eat the harder it is for your body to digest, and the harder it’ll be to sleep."

Whether you're convinced by the lettuce water hack or not, we can vouch that it would be a fun thing to try!

How to make hot lettuce water for a good night's sleep



INSTRUCTIONS

3-5 large lettuce leaves (Iceberg is best)

330ml hot water

Step 1

Wash your lettuce leaves and place into your favourite mug

Step 2

Boil a kettle and pour the hot water over the lettuce until the mug is full

Step 3

If you want to [for added flavour], add a herbal teabag of your choice and let it brew for 10 minutes

Step 4

Once cool, drink and enjoy!